tickets to shows in Curitiba; see price

On the tour, singer and rapper Post Malone will perform on September 1 at the Pedreira Paulo Leminski in Curitiba. presentation, which is part of the tour If you all weren’t here, I’d be crying Scheduled to start at 21:00 (Brasilia time), The gates will open at 4 pm.
In addition to shows on the tour, Malone will perform at The Town Festival in São Paulo. The artists will headline the first day of performances on November 2, and will share stage time with Iggy Azalea and Demi Lovato, in addition to primary with MC Hariel, Ryan SP and Cabalinho.
In addition to Brazil, the singer’s tour will also visit Chile, Mexico, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. According to the organization, the shows will begin in July, with 26 performances across North America.
Post Malone: Ticket Sales
Ticket sales for the shows in Curitiba start virtually and in person this Friday, the 30th.
online sales
Tickets will be sold virtually through Eventim.
face to face sales
Individual sales take place at the official box office of Estadio Major Antonio Couto Pereira.
Post Malone: Ticket Price
- Way – BRL 325.00 (half ticket) and BRL 650.00 full
- cabin – BRL 390.00 (half ticket) and BRL 780.00 full
- premium track – $445.00 (half ticket) and BRL 890.00 full
