Tician Pinheiro: ‘The new season of Canta Comigo Teen is full of talented people and beautiful songs’ – Interview

news summary Ticiane Pinheiro is from Sao Paulo and she is 47 years old.

He graduated in Journalism and Cinema.

He participates in three record attractions: ‘Canta Comigo Teen’, ‘Hoje Mi Dia’ and ‘Exchange of Wives’.

In ‘Canta Komigo’, he reveals the details of the participants in the interview.



Tisienne’s interview is more detailed in this ‘Canta Comigo Teen’ Disclosure/Antonio Chastian

fourth season of sing with me teen Starts this Sunday (2) at 6PM record tv, Selected children and adolescents aged 9 to 16 present a rich and varied repertoire.



my dreamby Donna Ivonne Lara, easy for mereleased by Adele, and the moon i gave youSuccess in the Voice of Ivete Sangallo are some examples of songs that will be performed on the stage of the event in interpretation by the participants.

Rodrigo Faro will be accompanied by presenter, journalist and actress Tisian Pinheiro in the presentation of the program. Halo Pinheiro, a 47-year-old girl from São Paulo, Ipanema, conducts interviews that reveal part of the contestants’ lives and trajectories.

in this conversation r7 interviewIn , Tisianne gives details about the show’s fourth season, praises the maturity of the contestants and reveals her dream of playing her mother in the movies. follow:



What the public will find at the premiere of the fourth edition this Sunday (2) from 6 pm sing commingo teen,

Ticiane Pinheiro – I didn’t check the finished program, but this edition is full of talented people singing beautiful songs. Viewers will love it. This Sunday will be brand new for me. The surprise would be interesting to me too. It is a great pleasure to participate in commanding another season of sing with me teen, with my friend Rodrigo Farro. Those kids and those teenagers inspire me in a different, special way. I see myself in him because I always wanted to be an artist, a singer.

Truth?

Yes. Ever since I was a little girl, I loved singing and performing. Therefore, it is a great feeling to interview the participants of the program and hear their stories. A conversation with him takes me back to that period of childhood and adolescence. An important point to highlight is the maturity of these boys, besides, of course, the fact that they sing beautifully. They’re fun, with one surprise after another. Even though they know they are competing, and are being evaluated for it, they still face the challenge of presenting themselves with poise and poise in front of multiple judges, who can judge at any age. It’s not easy, and yet make it clear that they’re enjoying it. ,



What impressed you the most about this issue?

It’s hard to compare the overall quality of the edits. For me, each new season represents a continuation of the project with other characters. But children are always good. They arrive prepared. Some stepped on the stage for the first time and rocked it.







In ‘Hoje Mi Dia’, with colleagues Renata Alves, César Filho and Ana Hickman broadcast/recordtv



How do you rate your participation in this fourth season? sing with me teen,

I will help the participants show the story in more depth. This season, he added more importance to my interviews with the kids. The combination of these more in-depth conversations with the onstage performances creates intense and inspiring moments.

And the partnership with Rodrigo Farro, in charge of the program?

We are friends since childhood. We did a lot of casting for commercials. Both wanted to appear on television. We have to face a lot of tests for the programmes. We are alike in the joy we feel on TV. Our professional projects have always been intertwined. Sharing command with him is a gift. Rodrigo has a special charisma. He is polite and always presents the program with a laugh and a joke. Our friendship helps naturalize the partnership.



Emmanuel Ferraro, winner of its third edition, in celebration of 70 years of Record TV sing with me teenexplained girl of ipanemaThe song by Tom Jobim and Vinicius de Moraes is inspired by his mother, Helo Pinheiro.

This surprise impressed me greatly, as expected. Emmanuel is a show, a boy full of life and charisma. In the third edition I felt that he was completely different from the interview. He took over the judges and won. Rodrigo and I feel a little responsible for the good path he has taken. We root for everyone’s success, but it’s easy to follow winners like Emmanuelle too closely.



Her husband, Cesar Trulli, is a journalist. Do you talk about communication and journalism?

A little bit We work so much that at home, taking care of the family and the education of two daughters is normal. Going to my mom’s house, deciding what to do for the weekend, who to see. We take care of everyday things. We want to rest. Of course, we speak up when there is a problem, doubt or relevant question related to our activities, but this happens very rarely.



Do you plan to do any other projects in the future?

I’ve always wanted to present a program that featured music, even because of my desire to be an artist and singer, and now my dream has come true sing with me teen, Other than that, I order wife swappingsomewhat like the moderator of the situations, and I share the handling of it with Ana Hickman, César Filho and Renata Alves NowadaysA complete, in-depth program with lots of journalism and entertainment. Professionally, these three attractions complement each other for me. A record tv Gave me this opportunity and I am very happy. outside the station, i want to film girl of ipanemaAbout my mother. My dream is to play his character in films.



thank you so much.

Thanks is mine. And here’s the message: everyone record tv This Sunday at 6 (2) PM sing with me teen 4,