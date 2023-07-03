They have thousands of followers on social media, but right now their most popular clips are from GTA San Andreas “in real life” – Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Members of the ghettotwins__ account mimic CJ’s unique moves in a PS2 game.

If you usually use social media like Instagram or TikTok, you probably know that many accounts have managed to stand out on these platforms by posting hypothetical situations, personal anecdotes, or viral “challenges”. However, members ghetto twins__ became known online thanks to their dances, resulting in a significant increase in the number of followers over the years. Now their number has increased dramatically thanks to an increasingly frequent trend: make videos that mimic the erratic movements of video game charactersin particular GTA San Andreas .

You are going down 😂

#gta6 #gtasanandreas #coils

What does this type of content consist of? As you can see in the video you have just above these lines, young imitate certain CJ movements while passing the iconic Rockstar title. And we’re not talking about the misdeeds that we all committed in Los Santos, but rather that the members of ghettotwins__ are solely concerned with mimicking the walk of the game’s protagonist or random bugs that appear in the game.

And it turns out that these videos have further increased the popularity of ghettotwins__. If we look at the numbers, posting a short dance gets them between 50,000 and 500,000 views on their Instagram account, but playing GTA San Andreas “in real life” has amassed 800,000 or more. over 1 million reproductions. After all, people are happy to imitate CJ.

This is not the first time a group of people have decided to mimic the behavior of video games on social media. In fact, there are already several accounts that have managed to stand out by mimicking the movements of NPCs or their particular way of running. After all, video games have already left their mark on generations who, as you can see, do not hesitate to use this experience to create content on the Internet.





