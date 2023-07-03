These extraordinary shoes used to be on the feet of celebrities

You may have seen those extravagant shoes online and asked yourself ‘would anyone be able to wear these?’ And the answer is yes! Even the designer brands are the ones that produce the most of these types of shoes that reach the feet of celebrities.

Lady Gaga To say this In 2010, the pop singer wore nothing less than a dress and a pair of flesh boots. She used this look during MTV Video Music Awards.

Meat Shoes and Astro Boy Shoes are some of them.

Contrary to what many people thought at the time, Starr wore the shoes not just to show off, but to send a message that was beyond contemplation.

“If we don’t stand up for what we believe in and if we don’t fight for our rights, very soon we will have rights equal to the flesh on our bones. And, I’m not a piece of meat”, The artist explained in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

Another fancy shoe you haven’t seen before Shoe with grass. spanish brand Loewe brought the shoe to its Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

It has a futuristic theme and the brand also follows up with real grass shoes. For sale, it has Syntactic Grass and is priced at R$9 thousand. This pair is still part of the collection. studio GhibliFamous Japanese animation studio.

Crocs are a shoe that is quite controversial in their own right, as there are those who love it and those who hate it. Then imagine with heels. underlined brand balenciagaThe brand, which courted controversy last year after mentioning pedophilia in a campaign, has already collaborated with Crocs.

At the time, rubber boots came in a wide variety of colors, in addition to heels and platforms. influencer does gk Would you wear shoes like this?

And speaking of them, the famous turn and move is seen with different footwear. was your most recent purchase Big Red Shoes by MSCHF, The brand was inspired by the Astro Boy character and defined the shoes as ‘cartoon shoes for an immersive 3D world’. This Plus Size Influencer Is Too thais carla used.

