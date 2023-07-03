News

The vinyl record festival will take place next Saturday in Curitiba

Vinyl record lovers will have the opportunity to find rarities 5th Vinyl Fest, The fair will be held on next Saturday (8) from 9 am to 6 pm. The event will take place at the Jeppe Bar in the Ahu neighborhood in Curitiba. Admission is free.

vinyl-fest-curitiba

There will be around 10,000 discs available, with prices starting at R$10. Choices include classics such as Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd. Also news like Imagine Dragons and Demi Lovato.

A 5th Vinyl Fest There will be the participation of 15 exhibitors from Paraná and Santa Catarina, and there will also be T-shirts and thematic accessories. Throughout the day, DJs rotate picks to keep the party alive with rock music from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s. T-shirts will also be sold.

Jeep Bar, where the event takes place, will serve vinyl comboA succulent cheeseburger (with a special blend of Angus beef, melted cheese and house-made mayonnaise, served on brioche bread) and another 400ml draft beer, all for R$29. Many parts will also be available.

Service:

5th Vinyl Festival in Curitiba

  • Day: July 8, 2023;
  • Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
  • Location: Jeep Bar – Jeep Club de Curitiba (Rua Secondo Tedeschi, 36, Rua Nelson de Souza Pinto, Ahu, corner of Curitiba);
  • free entrance;
  • Pet friendly program.

