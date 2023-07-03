The movie ‘Barbie’ is banned in Vietnam because of a map; Understand – Jovem Pan

the film “barbiewill not be shown in cinemas Vietnam because of a map. film starring margot robbie it is Ryan Gosling The famous Mattel doll was banned because the production displayed a map showing China a maritime zone that is in dispute, state media reported on Monday. Production was scheduled to begin on July 21 in the Asian country. The scenes that resulted in the film being banned show the so-called “nine-point line”, representing China’s maritime claims, which Vietnam has rejected. “The National Council for Film Evaluation and Classification saw the film and decided to ban its screening in Vietnam for violating the ‘nine point line’,” V Kien Thanh, director of the Vietnam Film Department, told the portal. Dan Tri, This is not the first time that films have been banned in the country because of this controversy. Last year came the feature film “Uncharted: Off the Map” starring the actor tom holland, For the same reason it was not shown in cinemas. In the 2018 romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, a scene showing a designer handbag with a map showing Beijing’s disputed islands in the South China Sea was removed in Vietnam. Rich in oil and gas reserves, the South China Sea region is the target of territorial disputes between several countries.

*With inputs from AFP.