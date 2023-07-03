The Most Beautiful Movie On Amazon Prime Video You Haven’t Seen Yet

Even the most intimate choices have a sociological component—not to mention biology—and thus, like a siren, define one’s life, for better or for worse. Tolstoy’s adage about the general happiness of families and their special misfortune is increasingly ringing true, and “Dear Child” is one of many films that confirm this notion, especially if one considers that the people who go there Everything, strictly everything is true. In a filigree operation of genuine poetic carpentry, Felix von Groeningen manages to make a father and son report, in sequence, about a treacherous, complex question, fraught with consequences that will take the lives of many more without permission Historically, transformative discussions about drug abuse are found on every street corner under the broad umbrella of psychotropics. Speaking of never tipping the balance, Groeningen and Luke Davies’ screenplay swings back and forth between moments of anguish and memory, two situations methodically woven into the routines of the two central characters, leaving room for the deepest fascination. which always pass through the hairs of rigorous verification. Yes, death is powerful; However, the message the film conveys with embarrassing clarity is that life can be life too – for those who find beauty in the struggle.

An anthology of excerpts from the books “Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Sons” (“Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Battle”, in an adapted translation) and “Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines” by David Schaff. “Tug: Growing Up on Methamphetamines”, literally), by Nichols, and the motto “Dear Boy” is nothing special, and even slides into the dialectically enticing commonplaces that these stories presented by nature. The leap of the cat with which the director introduces himself into the heart of those who are watching is, in a swift motion, a revelation of chemical addiction, and this is where Timothée Chalamet enters, never to leave. For. Far more than a pretty boy, as his filmography of more than two dozen big-screen works makes clear, the French-American has always presented himself impeccably, in roles that evoke his aristocratic aura, Even if more, let’s say, side people of their characters come to the fore when the need arises. This is exactly the case with the anti-hero of Chalamet, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for “Call Me by Your Name” (2017) by Luca Guadagnino. Still searching for himself, at the age of eighteen Nick has his first experience with heavy chemical additives under the very archaic pretext of opening the most obscure channels of perception of the human soul – but if they are so obscure, So why open them? Heart. With utter generosity, Groeningen includes subplots that don’t forgive Nick’s choices but bring new discussions to the stage, with Steve Carell projecting tenderness and despair that pulls the narrative to adult scrutiny. Journalist David Sheff, an occasional contributor to the “New York Times” and the magazines “Rolling Stones” and “Playboy,” doesn’t feel he has to bear the brunt of his son’s drug addiction that nearly ended his marriage to Vicki. Will have to A decade from now, and try to be happy with Karen – when she’s not overwhelmed by Nick’s hospital stay orders, which she has to admit, one is more expensive than the other, Not to mention, of course, his late arrivals – his night trips, his quest in hellholes and his spontaneous appeals to drug dealers in Marin County, California, across the Golden Gate Bridge, to the modern and cursed San Francisco where Nick is also hiding. Was. Although brief, one of the most revealing parts of the feature is Chef’s cool decision to exercise his reporter part and swallow some crystals based on a mixture of opioids, at the turn of the second to third act; As his journey becomes more sinister, he correctly guesses that it has the opposite effect on Nick. That means DNA also exonerates him.

One of the few faults of “Dear Boy” is that it treats its actresses as little more than luxury extras, and yet, Amy Ryan, one of the best actresses of her generation, and Maura Tierney, both on the sidelines, made the show have stolen Ditch., but both commit themselves equally to curing Nick, who today is a young man of forty, having been clean for more than two decades. As would be expected by anyone living with someone with similar disorders, the director’s handling of the epilogue, though not surprising, is notable, and takes inspiration from Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold”, Nirvana’s “Territorial”. Pissings” and the soundtrack is also notable, with a spontaneous Perry. Como’s (1912–2001) cover of “Sunrise, Sunset” and, of course, the John Lennon (1940–1980) theme song, make us cry. I thought of Pedro, my handsome boy, who wasn’t as lucky as Nick Scheff.

film: dear boy

Direction: Felix Van Groeningen

Year: 2018

gender: Drama

Comment: 10