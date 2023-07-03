‘The Idol’ slams Kanye West for anti-Semitic comments

The Weeknd’s series “The Idol” pokes fun at Kanye West’s cancellation.

Last weekend, the last episode of the series “SculptureProduced by and Starring weekendaired HBO, The program has been controversial since its inception, drawing criticism from the public and special vehicles. The singer was also constantly criticized during all the episodes for his allegedly poor acting.

Now, there was another impact point in the final episode of the series. rapper and producer Kanye West He was mocked for his anti-Semitic remarks during the final broadcast of the show. In addition to allegedly praising Hitler and Nazism at several business meetings, Yeh was criticized by various sectors of society after the attack. george floydMurdered by a police officer in 2020.

In the episode, the character played by the pop star is Jocelyn lily-rose depprefers to the appreciation of Kanye by Adolf Hitler. In the scene, the character talks to her management team and tries to convince them that she’s ready to go back on tour, and her agent says, “You know, damn it. Kanye He was selling grounds until he decided to start following Adolf Hitler,” he says.

This line is a clear reference to how Jocelyn fell for the temptation of a nightclub owner, Tedrosby playing weekend, In series plot, Tedros strikes a troubled side jocelynUsing the music star’s fragility as an asset to try out a relationship.

Last year, the founder of yeezy, Kanyedealt with the officer who claimed to have admired Hitler. Yeh also reportedly expressed his admiration for the German dictator in the same interview. tmz in which he infamously argued that slavery was a “choice”. companies like Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, JPMorgan Chase it is the trend She broke up with him because of the rapper’s statements.