the Chilean economy is shrinking; the central bank is ready to cut the rate

(Bloomberg Opinion) — Economic activity in Chile fell more-than-expected in May from a year ago as the central bank prepares to cut interest rates.

The Imacec index, a benchmark for gross domestic product, fell 2% year-over-year, beating the 1.7% drop forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Compared with the previous month, Imacec fell 0.5%, the central bank said on Monday.

Services were flat in May from a year ago, while industry fell 0.8%, according to the central bank. The drop in production was driven by the mining industry, which fell 7.5% over the same period.

Chile’s central bank is expected to start cutting interest rates this month after holding them steady at 11.25% for eight months as inflation is on a downward trend and economic growth is stagnant. Consumer prices rose 8.7% in the 12 months to May from a cyclical high of 14.1% last August.

There is growing evidence that restrictive monetary policy has high economic costs. The National Institute of Statistics said on Friday that industrial production fell more-than-expected in May due to a fall in mining. Retail sales have fallen to double digits in nine of the last 13 readings after the boom in consumer spending driven by the pandemic cash handouts and withdrawals from pension funds evaporated.

Chile is one of the few Latin American economies expected to contract this year, with an average estimate of a 0.1% fall in gross domestic product, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

— In collaboration with Raphael Gayol.

