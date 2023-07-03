The book brings together 10 of the most beautiful cemeteries in the world; One of them is in Brazil! , unique

designer and writer yolanda zapaterraBased in London, made an unusual selection in his new book, released late last year, bringing together 10 of the world’s most beautiful cemeteries. With photographs and architectural, historical and cultural details, she delves into City of the Dead: The Most Beautiful Cemeteries in the World (City of the Dead: The World’s Most Beautiful Cemeteries), The Beauty Behind These Dark and Creepy Places

See the following list:

Sao Joao Batista Cemetery in Rio de Janeiro

Located in Botafogo, the cemetery, which was opened in 1852, has a spectacular view of Christ the Redeemer. According to Yolanda, in addition to its natural beauty, it has “an area of ​​memory dedicated to Brazilian creators”. There are more than 25,000 tombs where about 70,000 people were buried, including important figures from various fields, such as architects Oscar Niemeyer and singer carmen miranda,

2 of 11 São João Batista Cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, located at the foot of Mount Corcovado – Photo: Wikipedia / Hailey Pacheco de Oliveira / Creative Commons São João Batista Cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, located at the foot of Mount Corcovado – Photo: Wikipedia / Hailey Pacheco de Oliveira / Creative Commons

Glasgow Necropolis, Scotland

An 1831 cemetery in downtown Glasgow has a “dirty and eerie” atmosphere, serving as a stage for recording new “Batman”-like movie scenes with the actor. Robert PattinsonWas released last year.

3 of 11 Glasgow’s Necropolis in Scotland served as a stage for new Batman-like films – Photo: Cities of the Dead / reproduction Glasgow’s churchyard in Scotland served as a stage for films such as the new Batman – Photo: Cities of the Dead / reproduction

Highgate Cemetery in England

A cemetery of “winding and hilly paths among woods” was inaugurated in London in 1839, the author describes. A good guide is recommended to avoid getting lost in the thick jungle. The site contains the graves of figures such as the German thinker Karl Marx and singer George Michael,

4 of 11 Pathways inside the dense woods at Highgate Cemetery in London – Photo: Wikipedia/Paneed/Creative Commons Pathways through the woods at Highgate Cemetery in London – Photo: Wikipedia/Paneed/Creative Commons

South Park Street Cemetery, India

According to Yolanda, located in Kolkata, the cemetery was built by the East India Company in 1767 to “accommodate the catastrophic numbers of Europeans who died in the city due to tropical diseases and lack of sanitation, medical and health care”.

5 of 11 The South Park Street Cemetery in India was built by the East India Company – photo: Cities of the Dead / reproduction The South Park Street Cemetery in India was built by the East India Company – Photo: Cities of the Dead / reproduction

Kögskirkogarden Cemetery in Sweden

Cemetery in Stockholm, opened in 1920, was designed by architects Gunnar Asplund it is Sigurd Levrentz, which brought elements to try to soften the experience of bereavement, like a meditation forest. Another curiosity is the shade of 10,000 pine trees over the tombs. The actress is buried there. greta garbo,

6 of 11 The Kögskirkögården Cemetery in Sweden, was designed by architects and contains 10,000 pine trees – Photo: City of the Dead / reproduction The Kögskirkögården cemetery in Sweden was designed by the architects and contains 10,000 pine trees – Photo: Cities of the Dead / reproduction

Glendalough Cemetery Cemetery in Ireland

Located in a wooded valley, in County Wicklow, the site is almost an archaeological site. It contains the ruins of a 7th-century monastery and some 2,000 tombs more than 900 years old, as well as a 33-meter-high tower built by monks in the 11th century and the Church of St. Kevin.

7 of 11 The cemetery at Glendalough Cemetery in Ireland contains graves dating back more than 9 centuries – Photo: Wikipedia / KatjegosIreland / reproduction The Glendalough Cemetery cemetery in Ireland contains graves dating back over 9 centuries – Photo: Wikipedia / KatjegosIreland / reproduction

Père Lachaise Cemetery in France

Inaugurated in Paris in 1804, it is the most visited cemetery in the world, with up to 3 million tourists per year, according to the publication. According to the author, the architecture and landscaping of the place “created funerary spaces where people screamed for the living or the dead”. It houses the graves of famous characters like author Oscar Wilde and musician chopin,

8 of 11 The Père Lachaise Cemetery in France is the most visited cemetery in the world, with 3 million tourists per year – Photo: City of the Dead / reproduction Père Lachaise Cemetery in France is the most visited cemetery in the world, with 3 million visitors per year – photo: Cities of the Dead / reproduction

Waverly Cemetery in Australia

The cemetery in Sydney, which was established in 1875, is in a spectacular setting overlooking the blue waters of the Tasman Sea in the Pacific Ocean, between Coogee and Bronte Beaches. About 50,000 people are buried in this garden-like place.

9 of 11 Waverley Cemetery in Australia offers a spectacular view of Sydney’s sea – Photo: Cities of the Dead / reproduction Waverley Cemetery, Australia, offers a spectacular view of the sea over Sydney – Photo: Cities of the Dead / reproduction

Bonaventure Cemetery in the United States

The cemetery, in Savannah, Georgia, established in 1846, is home to an “abundance of life” that includes flowers such as roses and azaleas and trees such as palms and 250-year-old oaks. conrad aikenThe Pulitzer Prize-winning author was buried at the same spot.

10 of 11 Bonaventure Cemetery in the United States, filled with colorful flowers and leafy trees – Photo: Visit Savannah / Reproductions Bonaventure Cemetery in the United States is filled with colorful flowers and leafy trees – Photo: Visit Savannahs / Reproductions

Arnos Vale Cemetery in England

Located in Bristol, it was built in 1837 as a “garden cemetery” and contains approximately 50,000 graves, according to the book. place is one point of the city with guided tours, coffee, theater plays and concerts. It is even the stage for marriage ceremonies.