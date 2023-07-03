The book brings together 10 of the most beautiful cemeteries in the world; One of them is in Brazil! , unique
designer and writer yolanda zapaterraBased in London, made an unusual selection in his new book, released late last year, bringing together 10 of the world’s most beautiful cemeteries. With photographs and architectural, historical and cultural details, she delves into City of the Dead: The Most Beautiful Cemeteries in the World (City of the Dead: The World’s Most Beautiful Cemeteries), The Beauty Behind These Dark and Creepy Places
See the following list:
Sao Joao Batista Cemetery in Rio de Janeiro
Located in Botafogo, the cemetery, which was opened in 1852, has a spectacular view of Christ the Redeemer. According to Yolanda, in addition to its natural beauty, it has “an area of memory dedicated to Brazilian creators”. There are more than 25,000 tombs where about 70,000 people were buried, including important figures from various fields, such as architects Oscar Niemeyer and singer carmen miranda,
Glasgow Necropolis, Scotland
An 1831 cemetery in downtown Glasgow has a “dirty and eerie” atmosphere, serving as a stage for recording new “Batman”-like movie scenes with the actor. Robert PattinsonWas released last year.
Highgate Cemetery in England
A cemetery of “winding and hilly paths among woods” was inaugurated in London in 1839, the author describes. A good guide is recommended to avoid getting lost in the thick jungle. The site contains the graves of figures such as the German thinker Karl Marx and singer George Michael,
South Park Street Cemetery, India
According to Yolanda, located in Kolkata, the cemetery was built by the East India Company in 1767 to “accommodate the catastrophic numbers of Europeans who died in the city due to tropical diseases and lack of sanitation, medical and health care”.
Kögskirkogarden Cemetery in Sweden
Cemetery in Stockholm, opened in 1920, was designed by architects Gunnar Asplund it is Sigurd Levrentz, which brought elements to try to soften the experience of bereavement, like a meditation forest. Another curiosity is the shade of 10,000 pine trees over the tombs. The actress is buried there. greta garbo,
Glendalough Cemetery Cemetery in Ireland
Located in a wooded valley, in County Wicklow, the site is almost an archaeological site. It contains the ruins of a 7th-century monastery and some 2,000 tombs more than 900 years old, as well as a 33-meter-high tower built by monks in the 11th century and the Church of St. Kevin.
Père Lachaise Cemetery in France
Inaugurated in Paris in 1804, it is the most visited cemetery in the world, with up to 3 million tourists per year, according to the publication. According to the author, the architecture and landscaping of the place “created funerary spaces where people screamed for the living or the dead”. It houses the graves of famous characters like author Oscar Wilde and musician chopin,
Waverly Cemetery in Australia
The cemetery in Sydney, which was established in 1875, is in a spectacular setting overlooking the blue waters of the Tasman Sea in the Pacific Ocean, between Coogee and Bronte Beaches. About 50,000 people are buried in this garden-like place.
Bonaventure Cemetery in the United States
The cemetery, in Savannah, Georgia, established in 1846, is home to an “abundance of life” that includes flowers such as roses and azaleas and trees such as palms and 250-year-old oaks. conrad aikenThe Pulitzer Prize-winning author was buried at the same spot.
Arnos Vale Cemetery in England
Located in Bristol, it was built in 1837 as a “garden cemetery” and contains approximately 50,000 graves, according to the book. place is one point of the city with guided tours, coffee, theater plays and concerts. It is even the stage for marriage ceremonies.