The best Water-type Pokémon you can catch this summer in Pokémon GO

Water-type Pokémon are very versatile as they the only weaknesses are electric and ground type ; while they are strong against Fire, Stone and Earth. However, there are others that share two types at the same time, such as Swampert, which is both water and earth, but this makes it vulnerable to 4x Grass-type attacks. These are factors worth taking into account. Below we leave you the best of Pokémon GO (not counting the legendary ones) to clear your doubts.

The beach is a place that is usually full of water type pokemon , although thanks to events they can be found almost anywhere. Regardless, we recommend that you open up Pokémon GO if you’re going on a seaside vacation, as you might run into a lot of surprises.

There is no doubt that one of the most dangerous Water-type Pokémon is gyarados. Magikarp appears quite often in Pokémon GO, so it won’t be difficult for you to get the necessary candies to evolve it. Gyarados is flying and water type so you need to have Be very careful with the electric type. Despite this, it is a particularly strong creature that, with a good attack level, is capable of destroying any opponent.

Evie – Vaporeon

If Eevee has one thing, it’s that it’s the Pokémon with the most evolutions in the saga. Vaporeon is an evolution of the Water type. and it’s also one of the strongest you can get in Pokémon GO, especially because of its high health and defense points. This means that he can act as a tank to finish off other Pokémon. To have him on your team, you will need 25 Eevee candies, which can be obtained through Eevee itself or any of his evolutions, but be sure to name him “Rainy” so the evolution is Vaporeon.

Fees

A priori, Fibas seems to be a very weak Pokemon that is useless, but its evolution is one of the best types of water. Difficulty in capturing Milotik that’s quite a lot due to the simple fact that not only do you need 100 Feebas candies, which spawn very rarely, but you also have to go along with fellow Feebas for 20 kilometers. This is the price of one of the most powerful creatures in Pokémon GO. And we expect it to take time, but it’s worth it.

silt

This third generation starter is one of the best types of water for the simple fact that its latest evolution is also of the terrestrial type.. We mentioned above that this makes it vulnerable to the herbal type, but receives electric type protection. Capturing Mudkip in Pokémon GO is tricky as he spawns very rarely, so summer events are the perfect time to collect all the candy you need to get Swampert.

swell

Another one of the water type starters. In this case, the fourth generation. Empoleon is the latest evolution of Piplup, and this emperor penguin is one of the best Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon GO. Mainly because its dual type of Steel and Water is unique, making it an alternative perfect for fighting fairy type creatures, For example. Empoleon has high attack and defense levels, but you can only get it if you are lucky and respawn, or if you catch a lot of Piplups.

popplio

This kind of seal eventually turns into a mermaid: primarin. This pokemon from Type of water and fairies it is very powerful and also one of the best types of water available in Pokémon GO. To get the candy you need, you will have to catch a lot of Popplio or Brionne, his second evolution. Primarina’s main trump card is that, despite being vulnerable to 3 types, she has resistance to 7 types.