The best graphics card for Full HD gaming? RTX 4060 vs RX 7600

Here we offer you a comparison between NVIDIA RTX 4060 vs AMD RX 7600two very similar mid-range graphics cards in terms of features, performance and price.

This may be the most desirable comparison because mid-range AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards are the most purchased and sought after among consumers. For this reason, we rushed to bring you the best data on the same testbed, 10 games without ray tracing and 7 games with RTX. Grab a paper and a pen, because, let’s get started!

Datasheet RTX 4060 and RX 7600

Specifications RTX 4060 RX 7600 GPUs AD107-400

4 nm Navi 33 XL, 6 nm Shaders 3072 2048 TMUs/tensor cores 96 128 ROP 64 64 TS/SM 24 32 RT/AR cores 24 32 Base/Boost 1830/2550 MHz 1720/2655 MHz video memory 8GB GDDR6 Bandwidth 272 GB/s 288 GB/s Bus 128 bit memory speed 18 Gbps PCIe PCIe 4.0 x8 L2/L3 cache 24 MB 2 / 32 MB ports 2 x HDMI 2.1

2 x DisplayPort 1.4a 1 x HDMI 2.1a 3 x DP 2.1 Estimated power 115 W 165 W suggested font 450 W Departure date 06/29/2023 05/25/2023 starting price €335 €299

On paper, we have a pretty tight spec comparison, with the exception of the core: RTX 4060 offers many more shaders. However, this is something we’ve always seen from AMD and NVIDIA when “Team Red” alternatives had fewer shaders.

The rest of the specs are very tight, with the same VRAM, bus, memory speed, and PCI-Express used; even the frequency is almost the same. However, NVIDIA’s big coup is the GPU 4nm compared to another from AMD with 6nm, who would say! Jensen Huang responded to Lisa Su with her own medicine, and as a result, we see 115W vs 165Wwatch your consumption!

Despite the Infinity Cache RX 7000, I must admit that NVIDIA can do a lot of damage with its L2 cache because it is faster than L3. Think of the GPU accessing the cache in order, and in that order L2 comes in before L3. So a priori, having 24 MB L2 is more interesting than 32 MB L3.

At NVIDIA, you have to pay for everything, which is the equivalent of paying more for a similar GPU: its starting price is 36 euros higher than AMD’s Radeon RX 7600.

Test bench and data source

We use a data source with an overview of each GPU that has been tested on the same test bench. Introducing the beast that put the RTX 4060 and RX 7600 to the test.

Synthetic benchmarks: 3DMark, VRMark and Pure Ray Tracing.

We start with fire strike who chooses AMD And time spy very close between both GPUs. No wonder, because that’s always the case, unless the specs are too good for NVIDIA.

Three wins for NVIDIA RTX 4060the final balance of which gives victory in the synthetic benchmarks of the “Green Team” GPUs.

game comparison

We come to a comparison of video games in which we tested 10 games with all the qualities of Ultra. The adjustments in each of the resolutions were as follows:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Alt, TAA, DX12

Alt, TAA, DX12 farcry 5 Alt, TAA, DX12

Alt, TAA, DX12 Eternal doom Ultra, TAA, Volcano

Ultra, TAA, Volcano final fantasy xv standard, TAA, DX11

standard, TAA, DX11 Exodus from the subway High, DX12

High, DX12 Control High, no RTX, 1080p rendering, DX12

High, no RTX, 1080p rendering, DX12 gear 5 Alt, TAA, DX12

Alt, TAA, DX12 red dead redemption 2 High, DX12

High, DX12 Zero dawn horizon Quality, DX12

Quality, DX12 Assassin’s Creed ValhallaHigh, DX12

1080p

Exchange of blows in 10 games, with a balance of 5 games for each GPU, staying almost in tie technical in this comparison RX 7600 vs RTX 4060.

It’s true that the RTX 4060 makes a big difference in two games: DOOM Eternal and Final Fantasy XV. In contrast, the AMD Radeon RX 7600 achieves an 11fps difference in Horizon.

1440p

Raise the resolution to QHD to see another technical draw: 5 wins for NVIDIA and 5 for AMD. At the moment, this comparison is beautiful, and we see wins at a minimum in Far Cry 5, Metro Exodus, Control, RDR2 or Assassin’s Creed.

AMD hits the mark with this RX 7600 as was not the case with the previous RX 6600, which gave much lower performance than the RTX 3060. Here we see that tight fight for a small number of frames per second, with the exception of DOOM Eternal.

I like it!

2160p

It was to be expected that there would be nothing particularly interesting in 4K, although I must say that they are not badly protected. If you want to play GTA 5 or some old game with these graphics cards in 4K resolution… I can tell you that you can certainly do it with a stable 60 FPS.

RTX 4060 beats RX 7600 in almost every gamebut for a few FPS, the results of which will not force you to buy an NVIDIA GPU.

Ray-traced gaming comparison between RTX 4060 and RX 7600

Can AMD improve ray tracing performance? Or even more ambitious, can it match the RTX 4060 in this comparison? A challenge for AMD, but we already expect the games tested to be the following with the appropriate graphics settings:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider : RT tests on Nvidia GPUs run with DLSS Balanced, on AMD and Intel GPUs run with XeSS Balanced.

: RT tests on Nvidia GPUs run with DLSS Balanced, on AMD and Intel GPUs run with XeSS Balanced. Subway exit: RT Alto and DLSS 1.0 in the case of NVIDIA.

RT Alto and DLSS 1.0 in the case of NVIDIA. Call of Duty of Modern Warfare: RT is high and DLSS is off.

RT is high and DLSS is off. Battlefield V: RT High and DLSS are enabled in case of NVIDIA.

RT High and DLSS are enabled in case of NVIDIA. Control : RT tests on Nvidia GPUs run with DLSS and 1080p/720p, 1440p/960p, and 1260p/1080p rendering, not supported on Intel and AMD GPUs FSR.

: RT tests on Nvidia GPUs run with DLSS and 1080p/720p, 1440p/960p, and 1260p/1080p rendering, not supported on Intel and AMD GPUs FSR. Hogwarts legacy : RT tests on Nvidia GPUs with balanced DLSS 3.0 and frame generation enabled, on AMD GPUs with balanced FSR 2.1, on Intel GPUs with balanced XeSS.

: RT tests on Nvidia GPUs with balanced DLSS 3.0 and frame generation enabled, on AMD GPUs with balanced FSR 2.1, on Intel GPUs with balanced XeSS. cyberpunk 2077: RT tests on Nvidia GPUs run with DLSS 3.0 performance frame generation disabled, FSR performance on Intel and AMD GPUs.

I remember that we don’t have FSR in all games, but it’s easier to find it NVIDIA DLSS. Be careful with Intel XeSS because it is really good and suitable for AMD.

1080p

This was to be expected, right? NVIDIA remains indomitable in ray tracing and it doesn’t look like AMD is giving any indication that it can match or come close to its performance. The RTX 4060 hardware is what it is and I believe GPU Turbo is the way to go in this scenario. NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 along with RT cores. It is clear that Frame Generation is a real madness.

Turing, Ampere and Ada Lovelace are GPUs designed with ray tracing in mind; maybe the last 2 are bigger than the first ones. After that, AMD joined in the win, and years of development lag, unfortunately for users, are showing up.

He the balance of this RTX 4060 vs RX 7600 is positive for NVIDIAundeniably better.

1440p

Surprise under controland in other games we see Hegemony NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. It remains to be seen how this 1080p-focused GPU really does well with QHD gaming!

DLSS 3.0 is only present in Hogwarts Legacy and Cyberpunk 2077 – it’s very noticeable. We are talking about the fact that in Cyberpunk 2077 it takes out almost twice as much FPS as the RX 7600, just like in Hogwarts Legacy we see more than 20 FPS difference.

Great job by NVIDIA with this GPU.

2160p

Not recommended for this permission, but it’s worth appreciating how the NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU performs at 2160p, what’s a €350 GPU! Of course, Metro Exodus and Cyberpunk 2077 are brutal “toppers”.

There is no way AMD can handle this GPU in ray tracing.

temperature and flow

we see one RTX 4060 very hot when you are busy with work, close to 80 ºCwhat I highlight is negative because it has been tested against ambient temperature 23ºC. Please note that the tested model is a GIGABYTE RTX 3060 AERO 8G with 3 fans, while AMD only has 2 fans.

When consumed, it is noticeable that the RTX 4060 comes with a 4nm chip requiring less power to run at higher FPS. At the same time, no monstrous progress between 5 and 4 nm is observed.

averages and prices

The averages serve to see what overall FPS we can expect from a GPU: both offer around 140-150 max FPS on average at 1080p. At QHD resolution, both perform the same and you can expect solid 60fps. Of course, I don’t recommend 4K for anything, with or without ray tracing.

I don’t recommend you consider AMD RX 7600 for ray tracing. because it shows that it can’t handle a stable 60 FPS. On the contrary, applaud NVIDIA for this RTX 4060 with excellent ray tracing performance: we have a fully reliable 1080p and 1440p GPU.

Problem Prices for RX 7600 and RTX 4060all clear:

AMD Radeon RX 7600: from 299 euros.

NVIDIA RTX 4060: from 339 euros.

NVIDIA graphics processor costs 40 euros morewhich is 13% more than the AMD Radeon RX 7600. In my opinion, this extra price justifies the excellent performance in ray tracing, you just have to evaluate if it matters to you!

RTX 4060 vs RX 7600 Conclusion

So far, comparing the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 to the AMD Radeon RX 7600 leaves one of the closest battles seen in the Professional Review. We want to thank NVIDIA and AMD for providing us with their GPUs so we can review them, inform you objectively, and help you decide which graphics card to buy.

My findings start with the NVIDIA RTX 4060, a great 1080p GPU that we can play at a solid 120fps in most video games. They have slashed specs compared to the RTX 3060, but manage to get a significant boost in performance, so this is a great example of resource optimization by the green team.

It’s clear that NVIDIA continues to be the queen of ray tracing with breathtaking DLSS that only gets better with DLSS 3.0. This allows the RTX 4060 to be the recommended GPU at 1080 and 1440p in a ray tracing scenario; yes, meaning stable 60 FPS.

NVIDIA is keeping the GeForce RTX 3060 starting price at €335 which I think is a very interesting price for the performance it offers, are we back to normal?

Moving on to the AMD Radeon RX 7600, let’s applaud the efforts with RDNA 3 and the performance improvement we’re seeing over the RX 6600. I’ve been critical of this GPU, but now I can be generous with the RX 7600 because I think that it’s great for mid-range.

AMD has really increased the number of stream processors and beam accelerators this generation, which we quickly noticed because this RX 7600 is faster than the RX 6600 XT. That being said, AMD should keep working on FidelityFX Super Resolution or its own approach to ray tracing, because the differences to the competition are terrible.

In fact, the Intel Arc A750 and A770 themselves are getting a beard for 2 years of existence in a completely new sector.

I have to applaud the fact that AMD is offering this GPU from €299, which is more than a fair price for the performance it offers, and it will be very hard for users who don’t appreciate ray tracing. Outside of that scenario, it’s the GPU that competes head-to-head with NVIDIA and makes it hard for me to choose.

For the sake of completeness, I’m picking the NVIDIA RTX 4060, but I want to warn you of one thing: be wary of the possible RX 7700 XT on the way, because it will be priced very interestingly, improving the performance of the graphics card. RTX 4060 with perhaps a similar price. Who are you staying with?