The actress broke the silence, talking about her participation in GTA VI

The gaming community is going crazy to know new parts of GTA VI, in which, according to one of the biggest rumors, there will be two main characters, a man and a woman. The latter will be called Lucy and for some time there has been talk of the possibility that the actress Leslie Rain is responsible for the interpretation of the character in the game after the incarnation of Zenia in Far Cry 6. Now Leslie herself wanted to talk about this information.

Talking about his possible involvement on various social media as a result of the news, Leslie Lluwet was “flooded with messagesabout the game and its intended role. So much so that the actress was forced to talk about the rumors through her Instagram account, where denies being in GTA VI as Luciahow to put together Comicbook.

Leslie Louvet is not Lucia.

“I’m bombarded with messages about a new Grand Theft Auto game. I am not Lucia“, – the actress admits.I’m Zenia from Far Cry 6. Stop texting me haha“. Thus, actress asks players to stop texting her about her involvement in GTA VI, as it seems like at least he won’t be playing the rumored character Lucia.

Possible release date for GTA VI

Rockstar has been talking about launching GTA VI in the next fiscal year, including April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025. Meanwhile, without revealing a single detail of the game, all sorts of rumors and possible leaks follow one after another. The latter refers to the possibility of Keanu Reeves being part of the game after the actor talked about a trip to Miami, which is a clear reference to Vice City, where GTA VI is expected to take place. In fact, he clarified that he was in the city mission accomplishment and car theftsomething that can be very related to the game.

GTA VI, which will be codenamed Fireball, will take us to a fictional city in Miami where the heat would go a long waytelling that the player can do water sports like surfing.