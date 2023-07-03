The 7 Best Christopher Nolan Movies to Watch on Streaming

director Christopher Nolan is back in theaters with a biopic starring Oppenheimer cillian murphy (Peaky Blinders) about the life and suffering of the scientist who was primarily responsible for creating the atomic bomb.





In preparation for this new feature film, which uses a lot of practical effects and was shot in IMAX, you can read or reminisce about the filmmaker’s career from his best movies available on the streaming platform Are.

In the list below, we have omitted productions that are not on the list of services that are in the national region, in addition to choosing only one from the Batman trilogy.

Director’s second film amnesia It is the film that catapulted Nolan into the limelight for audiences and major studios. Here, he shows signs that he plays with aesthetics and format, telling a tale of revenge and simple investigation in an innovative way.





cast includes carrie-anne moss (Trinity from The Matrix) and the production was nominated for two oscars (Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing), as well as the Golden Globe (Best Screenplay), which inspired several other films about partial amnesia. on a limited budgetless than $10 million), grossed more than the feature film $40 million at the box office.

Summary: After a robbery that resulted in the death of his wife and greatly worsened his condition, Leonard Shelby recently began to suffer from amnesia. He does not remember the events of 15 minutes ago. Nevertheless, he decides to seek revenge by going after his wife’s killer.

Classification: 16 years



Duration: 1 hour 53 minutes



original title: Memento



Year of Origin/Release: 2000



gender: thriller



mould: Callum Keith Rennie, Carrie-Anne Moss, Guy Pearce, Joe Pantoliano, Jorja Fox

Where to watch: Luke, Netmovies, Oldflix (Streaming); Microsoft, Amazon, Google Play Store, Apple TV (buy/rent)





Talking about magic gives a filmmaker a lot to do with special effects, camera tricks and plot twists – and that’s exactly what he does from start to finish with this film, made right after the success of Has been. Batman Begins,

By showing the rivalry between the two illusionists, Nolan also talks about romance and scientific progress. Here, familiar names from his filmography begin to repeat themselves, such as Christian Bale it is Michael Caine, production was relatively cheap and cost $40 millionto collect just under $110 million at the box office.

Summary, In 19th-century London, Rupert Angier and Alfred Borden are two magicians whose friendship turns into rivalry when they dispute certain secrets related to magic.,





classification: 14 years



Duration: 2 hours 10 minutes



original title: Prestige



Year of Origin/Release: 2006



gender: drama/fantasy



mould: Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson, Rebecca Hall, Andy Serkis, David Bowie

Where to watch: HBO Max (streaming); Microsoft, Amazon, Google Play Store, Apple TV (buy/rent)

second film in the trilogy batman by Nolan, the film brings to the fore an already established hero Gotham CityBut facing a far more challenging foe: the chaotic and insane clownby playing Heath Ledgerwho won best supporting actor oscar posthumously.

With a heavy marketing campaign and initial mistrust of the public, dark Knight It is still considered one of the best adaptations of comics to cinema. the budget of the film was $185 millionwith revenue exceeding $1 billion Globally.

Summary: The sequel to Batman Begins reunites director Christopher Nolan and star Christian Bale, who reprises his role as Batman in his ongoing fight against crime.

Classification: Twelve years



Duration: 2 hours 32 minutes



original title: dark Knight



Year of Origin/Release: 2008



gender: Work



mould: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Aaron Eckhart, Gary Oldman

Where to watch: HBO Max (streaming); Microsoft, Amazon, Google Play Store, Apple TV (buy/rent)

before ending the trilogy batman, the director started playing with the senses and perceptions. Here, he deals with the dream world and the possibility of implanting ideas from the subconscious, generating memorable scenes and creative moments of action and intrusion.

There are many names who work with the director on a regular basis, including veteran Michael CaineThe film was a critical and box office success “start” It’s practically becoming a pop culture term. it costs $160 millionto overcome $835 million at the box office.

Summary: In a world where technology is used to infiltrate the human mind through dream invasions, a highly skilled thief has one last chance at salvation. This opportunity involves the most difficult task of your life: bringing an idea to life in the mind of a young entrepreneur.

classification: 14 years



Duration: 2 hours 28 minutes



original title: start



Year of Origin/Release: 2010



gender: Action/Science-Fiction



mould: Leonardo DiCaprio, Elliot Page, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, Ken Watanabe, Marion Cotillard

Where to watch: Google Play Store, Apple TV, Microsoft, Amazon (buy/rent)

Reflecting on the future of humanity and the possibilities of space travel, the film interstellar It is one of the longest and most ambitious of the director’s career. He was born out of an old project of his brother’s, Jonathan Nolanwho co-wrote the final screenplay and was executive produced by Nobel Prize-winning physicist kip thorne,

With intense interpretations, well-done special effects, and a well-constructed dramatic plot, the budget of Interstellar was $165 million and collected approximately $775 million Globally, it was a critical and commercial success.

Summary: A team of explorers travels beyond the galaxy in a new space tunnel to discover if humanity has a future among the stars.,

Classification: 10 years



Duration: 2 hours 49 minutes



original title: interstellar



Year of Origin/Release: 2014



gender: Science fiction



mould: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain

Where to watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video (Streaming); Microsoft, Amazon, Google Play Store, Apple TV (buy/rent)

After so many lavish-looking films, Nolan chose to direct a historical, staged production set in a small-town setting. second World War,

For this, he opts for a lesser-known cast and a lesser amount of dialogue, betting on an atmosphere of tension created by the music, camera angles and long shots. The direction change seems to have worked: dunkirk it was his first nomination best director oscar and, with a budget of more than $150 millionbecame one of the highest-grossing films of the genre $527 million,

Summary: Hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Surrounded on the beach with their backs to the sea, they face an impossible situation when the enemy closes in.

Classification: 14 years



Duration: 1 hour 46 minutes



original title: dunkirk



Year of Origin/Release: 2017



gender: Warning



mould: Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glyn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard

Where to watch: HBO Max (streaming); Microsoft, Amazon, Google Play Store, Apple TV (buy/rent)

After dealing with dreams and space travel, Nolan rehearses an old script that talks about time. In PrincipleWe know of agents capable of manipulating the passage of time entropy inversion and “rewinding” events in a very original way, again messing with physical laws and paradoxes.

The production was one of the exceptions for the first time it was shown in cinemas during the peak period. covid-19 pandemic, even at the insistence of the director, and had a mixed reception from critics and the public – particularly due to the exaggeration in the explanation and the attempt to explain everything. The budget was the highest of his career ($205 million), while the collection has just ended $365 million,

Summary, Fighting for humanity’s survival, the protagonist travels into the world of international espionage on a mission that will reveal something beyond the known perception of the time.

classification: 14 years



Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes



original title: Principle



Year of Origin/Release: 2020



gender: Action/Science-Fiction



mould: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh

Where to watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video (Streaming); Microsoft, Google Play Store, Apple TV (purchase/rental)

,

From the above list, which is your favorite film by the director? Christopher Nolan, And what are your expectations? oppenheimer, Leave your opinion in the comments!