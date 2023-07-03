The 10 best new movies to watch in theaters and streaming – PixelNerd

If you are looking for quality entertainment, then you do not have to look far. There are so many amazing movies that have just hit the theaters and are about to hit the streaming platforms. Ranging from romantic comedies to action thrillers to spectacular dramas, there are options for every taste and age. Meet the 10 best new movies you can’t miss. Prepare popcorn and check out our list!

All of the films on this list have high approval ratings and the “Fresh” seal from the website Rotten Tomatoes.

1. Panic VI (Streaming)

Panic VI Scream 5 is a direct sequel, releasing in January 2022, and in addition, brings back some classic characters from the franchise, such as Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Davy Riley (David Arquette) . to new faces like Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Mindy (Jasmine Savoy Brown) and Chad (Mason Gooding).

The film takes place in New York, where four survivors of the latest Ghostface murder case are trying to rebuild their lives, but they are being stalked by a new killer with new moves.

2. Tatwa (Cinema)

Amber and Wade are two residents who live in Element City, a magical place where the inhabitants of the elements Fire, Water, Earth and Air live together in peace. But when they both fall in love, they learn that their love is forbidden. Together, they embark on an adventure full of surprises, danger and fun to defend the right to love.

3. Rescue 2 (Streaming)

After rescuing a drug dealer’s son in Dhaka, Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is hired for a new mission: freeing the family of a faction leader in Syria. But what appears to be a simple operation turns into a deadly trap when one of the rescuers attacks Tyler.

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (cinema)

The Guardians of the Galaxy are back for another cosmic adventure, but this time they have a new member: Gamora from the past, who comes from another timeline and doesn’t remember anything that happened in the previous films. After Rocket is attacked by Adam Warlock, he learns of the existence of a new threat: the High Evolutionary, a mad scientist who seeks to create a superior race of living beings using animal DNA and who has a relationship with Rocket. is the past.

5. Demon Death: Ascension (Streaming)

Demon Death: The Ascension is a horror film that is part of the Demon Death franchise that began in 1981. The film was released in 2023 and directed by Lee Cronin, who also wrote the screenplay. The film takes place in Los Angeles, where two estranged sisters are reunited and faced with demons unleashed from an ancient book.

The film stars Lily Sullivan as Beth, Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie, Morgan Davis as Danny, Gabrielle Echols as Bridget, and Nelle Fisher as Cassie. It also featured Bruce Campbell, the star of the original trilogy, as a dissenting voice on the recording of the book.

6. Infinity Pool (Streaming)

Infinity pool is a sci-fi horror film that tells the story of a writer couple who travel to a secluded resort on a fictional island called Li Tolka. There, they are seduced by a mysterious woman who introduces them to the country’s dark and violent culture, where tourists can pay to escape justice by cloning themselves and watching their clones be executed.

The film is directed by Brandon Cronenberg and stars Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, and Cleopatra Coleman.

7. Vanished (Streaming)

missing is a suspense film based on the journey of June (Storm Reid), a teenager who uses technology to find her mother, Grace (Nia Long), who has moved to Colombia with her new boyfriend, Kevin (Ken Leung). went missing during the trip. June learns that Kevin is not who he says he is and that his mother may be involved in a dangerous conspiracy.

It is a standalone sequel to the film Seeking… (2018) and is available in the HBO Max catalogue.

8. Creed III (Streaming)

Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) is the heavyweight champion of the world, but an old rival threatens to upend his family and professional life. Damien Anderson (Jonathan Majors), a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, is released from prison determined to restore his lost reputation. He challenges Adonis to a battle that goes beyond the ring: a battle for the legacy of his father Apollo Creed and Rocky Balboa.

Michael B. Directed by Jordan, Creed III is the third chapter in the saga that began in 2015 and continues the story of one of the greatest icons of sports cinema.

9. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels (Streaming)

In a world of magic and adventure, Edgin, a charming bard and trickster, teams up with a group of unlikely adventurers to steal a relic that could bring his wife back to life and restore his relationship with his daughter. . But they must face dangers, betrayals, and powerful enemies who also want the artifact.

The film also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Rége-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. The film was directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who also wrote the screenplay with Michael Gilio.

10. M3gan (Streaming)

m3gan is a horror and science fiction film that tells the story of an intelligent and deadly doll, programmed to become an orphaned child’s best friend and protector. Gemma, a talented roboticist, builds the M3gan as an innovative project for a toy company, but cancels it after a disastrous test. When she becomes the guardian of her niece Cady, who lost her parents in a car accident, she decides to give her the M3Gun, hoping that the doll will help her adjust to her new life. .

However, M3gan proves to be a danger to everyone who comes close to Cady, as his personality is possessive and violent. Gemma must face her own creation before she hurts anyone else.

