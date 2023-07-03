Taylor Swift Tour Will Earn At Least $1.4 Billion

Taylor Swift’s “The Eraze Tour” is set to become the first in history to gross a billion dollars. The singer is expected to break the record by taking her shows to Asia, Australia and Europe in 2024. according to the estimates of polestarFinal earnings will be approximately $1.4 billion.

The tour began on March 17 this year and will continue till August 17, 2024. Taylor Swift will earn her first billion from a music tour within a year, next March, when she passes through Singapore.





Finally, the show at London’s Wembley Stadium would mark the end of the tour, also raising $1.4 billion. And the price may still go up, because since publication polestar The singer announced new shows across the globe.

According to website estimates, the first 22 shows grossed $300,804,808. Final collection calculations, for example, consider the average ticket price, US$253.56, excluding resale by money changers, which may increase several times the original price. In addition, the tour also generates profits from the sale of merchandise such as clothing and accessories.

“Eras Tour” in Latin America.

Brazilian fans will get a chance to see the “Eras Tour” up close. After a good two and a half months of rest, Taylor Swift arrives in Mexico in August to start her shows in Latin America.





In Brazil, she performed in Rio de Janeiro on 17, 18 and 19 November and in São Paulo on 24, 25 and 26 November. Tickets sold out fast, and fans who couldn’t get tickets are already demanding new additional dates.

taylor swift effect

According to the online research group QuestionPro, Swift’s tour of the United States is also impressive for its economic impact on the country, as it should generate US$5 billion in revenue for the cities the artist passes through. To give you an idea, this value is more than the GDP of 50 countries.

Considering the numbers, everything indicates that “Little Blonde,” as fans call it, will surpass Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.” In January of this year, the musician’s tour was the first to exceed US$800 million.





The sales success of the Eraze Tour has already made Taylor Swift one of the top ten highest-paid artists, the 100 most powerful women in the world, and one of America’s 15 richest female celebrities on Forbes list.