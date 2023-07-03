super mario bros beat harry potter

Super Mario Bros. keep earning money Nintendo’s The Long is available to rent and buy on multiple online platforms and it has broken yet another record. Animation has surpassed that by raising $1.350 billion Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 it is black Panthermaking it the 15th highest grossing film of all time.

Super Mario Bros. It passed the US$1 billion mark while still in cinemas, becoming the most profitable film of 2023 – and one of the longest-running in Brazil, with nearly two months of cinema sessions available.

it is also possible Super Mario Bros. overcome Avengers: Age of Ultron 14th position with a collection of US$ 1,402 billion. However, the film should not go beyond 13th position, frozen iiWhich raised $1.450 billion in 2019.

Super Mario Bros.: check animation plot

In Super Mario Bros.Mario is a plumber who lives in Brooklyn with his brother, Luigi. The two end up in the Mushroom Kingdom, a place ruled by Princess Peach. However, Bowser, the King of the Kupas, seeks to control the universe.

After Luigi is kidnapped by the great villain, Mario needs to do everything he can to rescue his brother and restore peace to the Mushroom Kingdom and Earth. The film is slated to hit the theaters on 5th April and features a stellar star cast.

In addition to Chris Pratt, the production stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen. Check out the trailer below.