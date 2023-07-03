Supala released the 18th album of his career “Supala e os punks de boutique”.

Active since the 90s and reaching the age of 60, Supala has not lost the spirit and rebelliousness of his punk sound – an aspect he dives into in his 18th album, “Supala e os punks de boutiques”.

“This album is practically a rock band work and completely urban. It breathes São Paulo because it was conceived in the heart of the city. This is Sao Paulo”, reports Supala.

The album explores urban themes and surreal aspects of the city of São Paulo in 12 songs, including a punk-rock version of the hit “As It Was” by British singer Harry Styles, Supala’s latest album of his collaborations with his band is a product. , Punks de Boutique, created to accompany the artist on his YouTube show during the pandemic, in which he received many guests.

Formed in Praça da República, where Supala lives, the band participates together with the singer in the development of “Supala e os punks de boutiques”, an album that, in turn, uses its concept in the center of São Paulo. Central theme…

The urban theme is also present in all the singles, ranging from iconic locations in the capital of São Paulo – such as Club Atlético Paulistano, where the video for “Eu Não Sou Poeta” was recorded – to compositions, for example, of “Bol Ratazana de The “iPhone” directly portrays a bicycle gang operating in the center of São Paulo that steals cell phones from workers working in the city’s central area.

Elle Lafelice (drums), Henrique Cabrera (guitar) and Edu Hollywood (bass), who make up the band Punks de Boutique, also participated in the album’s composition with Supala, offering their visions for the artist’s 18th song.

Paying homage to the grunge and punk movement, this sound is also heard in the song “As It Was”, the album’s only cover: “A friend said to me: ‘Record a song that’s No. 1 in the world.’ I put on a punk rock outfit and filmed the video in the studio capturing the high spirits of the band”, Supala says of the track.