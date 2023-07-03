Summary: Mexico v Qatar scores, goals, highlights, Golden Cup 2023

Qatar surprises with a well-drilled Mexican machine

Going into this, we knew that Mexico would change a few players, and their place in the next round is already secured. On the other hand, most would agree that we also expected El Tricolor to finish the group with a great result against a relatively young Qatari team.

Of course, we all know what they say about expectations. At the 28th minute, it was Hazem Shehata who delighted the small group of Qatari fans present. A well-practiced move and a deadly header gave the Gulf Nation a 1-0 lead, an advantage they held to the very end. Of course, they needed a positive result in another group match between Haiti and Honduras. Luckily, the Central American nation was able to please, losing 2-1 to the Haitians. With this, Qatar heads to the play-offs along with group winners Mexico.

Speaking of Mexico, it must be said that they were of high quality from start to finish. In truth, it’s hard to understand how they failed to score, but such is the “beautiful game”.

Carlos Queiroz’s men played with an intensity that was amazing to watch given their aforementioned qualifications, but that’s the nature of things when you wear such a legendary jersey. Maybe they didn’t need a win, but they definitely wanted one. In truth, if not for the brilliant play of Barsham in the gates of Qatar and, of course, the crossbar itself, things could have been very different.

Ultimately, both teams can now focus on the playoffs and it will be a mutual joy. However, fans on both sides will hope the lessons have been learned. Qatar will have to be sharper in defense. Mexico will need to do the same on offense.