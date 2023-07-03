‘Stop texting’, actress denies her involvement in Grand Theft Auto VI

Grand Theft Auto VI promises to be one of the biggest releases of the last decade. In the absence of official news, fans and insiders have done their best to pick up the pieces and gradually put the puzzle together. Thus, the community believed that the identity of the actress playing the alleged protagonist had been established.

In September 2022, Rockstar Games experienced a massive leak that revealed previously unreleased material from GTA VI. The videos and images show 2 playable characters: Lucia and Jason. This conclusion is in line with previous reports that indicated that the game would have 2 protagonists, one female and one male.

Although the studio has acknowledged the leak, it remains to be seen whether the material that has been released represents the final product. It is not known who the actor and actress playing the main characters are, although the community already has the names on the board. They are right?

Actress Leslie Lluwet denies involvement in Grand Theft Auto VI

In recent days, fans have begun to theorize and claim that actress Leslie Lluwet, who played Zenya in farcry 6 from Ubisoft, the person responsible for giving life to Lucia in Grand Theft Auto VI. The main argument is that he physically resembles a video game character.

This rumor gained momentum and reached the actress, who quickly denied her involvement in the Rockstar Games video game. In an Instagram story, she stated that people started “bombarding” her with posts, claiming she was the person behind Lucia. Immediately, she assured that she was not playing the character, and asked the community to stop sending her comments.

“I get bombarded with messages about a new game Grand Theft Auto. I am not Lucy. I am Zenya from Far Faree 6. Stop texting,” Leslie Lluwet wrote on her Instagram account.

My guess is that the main character of Grand Theft Auto 6 “Lucia” is Leslie Lluwet, she looks like Lucia, she sounds like her, she’s Hispanic, she has a history of video games and voice acting. pic.twitter.com/6Iwxtw7BeM — Lil Bottega 💫 (@sisandacleo73) June 25, 2023

Interestingly, Brian Zampella, who is rumored to play Jason in the game, has already hinted at his involvement multiple times through photos and other clues he uploaded to his Instagram account. Of course, he still does not confirm that it is he who plays the main character.

The truth is that fans will have to be patient and wait for Rockstar Games to share more information about GTA VI. According to an insider, the official show will take place on October 27. Is this statement accurate? Time will show.

But tell us, do you think we’ll find out more about this game soon? Let’s read you in the comments.

