So where do we all go now?

The internet age is coming to an end, and we are seeing it happen virtually in real time. Twitter has been in a steep decline for the past several years, but especially since Elon Musk bought the company last fall and turned things around. Reddit has spent the past few months self-immolating in a similar fashion, alienating its developers and users alike and hoping it can survive by burying its head in the sand until the fight is over. . (I thought for a while that Reddit would be the last good place to stand, but… no.) TikTok continues to grow – and the chances of it getting banned in some meaningful way are rising. Instagram has become an entertainment platform; There is no one on Facebook anymore.

I believe you could argue that this is the natural end of a particular part of the Internet. We’ve spent the last two decades answering one question – what would happen if you locked everyone on the planet in a room and let them talk to each other? – And now we’re moving on to the next. It might be better that way. But the way it all changed and the speed with which it happened, it created a huge challenge for everyone in the internet. All these years, we’ve all been hanging out on the internet together. And now it’s over.

Why is all this happening now? In fact, there are many reasons, most of them at least somewhat defendable. The economy is in tatters, and after more than a decade of low interest rates and access to nearly unlimited, nearly free cash, companies are finding that their funding sources are tighter and more circumspect than ever. These investors are also seeking a real return on that funding, so all these companies have had to shift from “growth at all costs” to “actually making some money”. Few social networking companies have ever made real money, and so they’re clamoring for new features and turning to whatever quarterly results look like.

The rise of AI is also confusing all these companies. Large language models from companies such as OpenAI and Google have been built on data collected from the open web. Suddenly, having all your users and content publicly available and easy to find has gone from a growth impediment to capitalist suicide; Companies across the industry are walling off their doors as they hope to sell their data to AI providers rather than get it for free. Much of Reddit’s current chaos started with CEO Steve Huffman saying that the company realized the platform was full of good information and “we don’t need to give some of the biggest companies in the world all that value for free.” On Saturday, Elon Musk introduced Twitter’s new login gate and view count restrictions “to combat extreme levels of data extraction and system manipulation”.

Add all this up and the social web is changing in three important ways: it is moving from public to private; It’s shifting from driving growth and engagement, which involves creating great products that people love, to driving revenue, regardless of compensation; And becoming an entertainment business. Turns out, there’s no money in connecting people to each other, but there’s a fortune in placing ads between vertically scrolling videos that many people watch. So the “social media” era is giving way to the “comment section media” era, and now everything is an entertainment platform. Or, I guess, trying to pay. sometimes both. It gets weird.

As for how humans connect with each other, what comes next are group chats, private messages and forums, reminiscent of a time when we only talked to people we knew . Maybe it’s a better, less troublesome way to live life. Maybe the feed and the algorithms and the “Global Town Square” were a bad idea. But I find myself desperate to find new places that have everything. The place where I can simultaneously hear about NBA rumors and cool new AI apps, where I can chat with my friends and coworkers and Nicki Minaj. For a while, there were certain platforms where it seemed like everyone was in one place, together. There is none now.

I would love to continue this “And there’s more news to come!” But I’m not sure anyone is. There is no place on the internet anymore that looks good, healthy, and worth spending time in. It’s not just that there aren’t enough popular spots out there; Actually, I think many people are looking for a new home on the internet so designing network effects is not that difficult. It’s just that the platform doesn’t exist. It’s not LinkedIn or Tumblr, it’s not an upstart like Post, Vero, Spoutable or Hive Social. It’s definitely not Clubhouse or Beryl. does not exist.

In the long run, I’m bullish on “smelly” apps like Mastodon and BlueSky because I believe in the possibility of the social web, a decentralized universe powered by ActivPub and other open protocols that allow us to live together without forcing us to live together. brings together. Some company’s business model… Done correctly, these tools can be the perfect combination of “everyone is here” and “you’re still in control”.

Stinky still not ready to take charge

But Stinky is not ready. not by a long shot. The growth Mastodon has seen due to the Twitter exodus has only highlighted how difficult it is to connect with the platform and, more importantly, how difficult it is to find anyone and anything once you’re there. . Lemmy, the decentralized Reddit alternative, has existed since 2019, but has some major drawbacks in its feature offering and its privacy policies — the platform isn’t quite ready for the influx of angry Redditors. Neither is KBin, which also doesn’t have mobile apps and warns new users that it’s “pretty preliminary” software. Flipboard, Mozilla, and Tumblr are working on some interesting stuff in this area, but don’t have much to show yet. Instagram’s upcoming Threads app should be the biggest and most powerful thing in this space right away, but I’m not quite sure about Meta’s long-term interest in building a better social platform.

So if not that then what? There’s a good case to be made for apps like WhatsApp and Signal to at least bring a little more privacy to the table. WhatsApp has been adding more social features over time, especially a one-to-many way for channels, creators and brands to chat with all their followers at once. (Telegram is also doing some good work in this area.) But it’s not social, it’s a news feed. They are still chat apps, the purpose of which is to talk to one or a few people at a time.

Discord is probably the most suitable tool for understanding the social needs of users. This is definitely the best Reddit alternative we have. It is a smart mix of chat app and broadcast tool, a place where lots of like-minded people can meet and connect. But, uh, have you ever had an argument with thousands of people? It is utter chaos and you must dedicate your life to maintaining it or be resolved to lose everything. Discord’s moderation tools are messed up too, and everyone is still dying to change their username.

For all its complications, the age of social media has done an exceptionally good job of bringing people together. You didn’t have to choose a server or declare your interest in advance; You just come in, set a password and get to work. Because they all came together, these platforms managed to make it marginally easier to find the people you love and the content you care about. They’re able to learn about you over time and actively show you these people and content, even before you ask.

Of course, all of this came with huge drawbacks. Retweets and quote tweets have made it easy to spread good content, but they have also made it easy for mass harassment of anyone on Twitter. Meta’s knowledge of your users makes your Explore page more interesting and only expands the dossier about you available to advertisers. I’m not sure it’s possible to have the good without the bad, and I think the bad can outweigh the good. (As a white person in America, I also experience a far lesser evil than many users, and I suspect I would approach the end of the era differently if I were not so privileged here.) Would feel.) But I can’t do anything about it. But I think it is at least possible to do better.