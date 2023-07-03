Six apps to use and have fun this summer

Summer can be a great time for kids to unplug from school and recharge. However, you probably thought more than once that they spend too much time not training their brain.

Luckily, these problems can be solved without our kids giving up on the vacation mentality, as there are many fun ways to encourage them to discover new hobbies, enjoy the outdoors, learn new skills, and keep what they’ve learned even without walking. to school every day.

One of the most popular ways to do this is to use apps and games designed to pique their interest in new topics and keep them from losing all their hard-earned knowledge over the summer.

There are many useful games and apps that you can try out with your kids during these months. Educational apps and games, as well as active participation in real activities, can help your child avoid losing knowledge in school. summerand return to school prepared for a new course, and even begin to progress through the curriculum.

PlantSnap (+5 years)

What list of outdoor apps would be complete without a plant identification app? PlantSnap allows you to take a picture of any plant and immediately identify it, as well as view the list of necessary care.

Your kids will have a great time learning the names of all kinds of plants, from the flowers in your garden to the mushrooms they find in the ground.

2. Gimkhana GPS (family activity)

A GPS-enabled gym is a great and fun way to spend time away from home with your family.

You can travel around the city using the GPS to find secret “hideouts”, such as looking for a huge treasure.

Try to let your kids take the initiative when they get to the places where the items are hidden.

3. Where is my water? (+4 years)

This game is one of the classic Apple games. This is another good puzzle game that challenges your kids to use their ingenuity to find the solution at different levels, so it’s a good way to encourage them to use critical thinking and help them develop their perseverance.

4. Minecraft (+8 years)

It’s one of the few games that has managed to make the most of the medium’s potential without having to overuse violence or include inappropriate content.

play mine craft This is a good way to develop resilience, creativity, and quick thinking in kids, although you may need to set some limits to make sure they don’t exceed the recommended number of hours of play.

5. Atlas of the world barefoot (+5 years)

The Barefoot World Atlas lets your kids learn about famous people, cultures and cities from all over the planet.

You can have fun exploring new regions or learning new facts about cities near you.

During this time when travel is still limited in most parts of the world, this app is a great way for our kids to learn and explore the planet from the comfort of their homes.

6. SplashLearn (+5 years)

SplashLearn is a great website that many elementary schools use to teach kids to read and develop their math skills in a fun way.

Each of the games is designed to develop a specific set of skills, and you can customize the games your kids play to help reinforce the areas they struggle in or improve the areas they excel in.