Sienna Miller walks away shaking and crying after nine-hour sex scenes session with Ben Affleck – 7/3/2023

Just imagine this story! Actress Sienna Miller, who stars alongside Ben Affleck in the new 1920s drama Live by Night, has opened up about her intense day of filming for Ben’s film, where she plays an Irish femme fatale named Emma Gould playing the role of E! In an interview with , Sienna talked about the sex scenes, saying that her co-stars found the footage hilarious, which caused her to leave the set with tears streaming down her face.

“And then I was like, I don’t know what you’re trying to tell people about your sexual abilities, Ben.” Ben and I are like brother and sister, thank goodness, so there was no awkwardness. It was just a silly laugh. He revealed, he is very professional – I am not, but he is.

– There was a sequence in the script that said we did it everywhere: in the car, in the bar… that was a whole day of love scenes! OK, how do we do this? Obviously, when the nine hours were up, I was shaking and tears were rolling down my face. I mean, I can’t tell you exactly – but you have to laugh. Ben is a professional. it is what it is.

In the end, it was revealed that it was just so that Ben would have multiple takes to use for the final edit, but Sienna was not told that they would be filming continuously, which led to even more laughs.

“There will be some deleted scenes where I have to leave the room because tears are streaming down my face,” said the 35-year-old actress.

Meanwhile, Sienna experienced a moment of surprise over the weekend when she found herself backstage in a group with Ben, Brad Pitt and Jon Hamm, which she described as unreal.

– it was exciting. “I have a mental image that I will maintain,” he said.

When Ben – who starred as well as directed – asked the crew to keep the cameras rolling during her steamy scenes, Sienna couldn’t hold back.