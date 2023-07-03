Sertanejo women dominate the ranking of the most played songs on radio in the first half of 2023. Sertanejo Circuit

1 of 1 Marilia Mendonca, Myra & Marisa and Simone & Simaria are in the top 5 most played songs on radio in the first half of 2023 – photo: reproduction/Instagram Marilia Mendonca, Mayra and Maraisa and Simone e Cimaria are among the top 5 most played songs on radio in the first half of 2023 – Photo: reproduction/Instagram

According to data from monitoring companies Crowley and Connectmix, Sertanejo women dominated the country’s radio stations in the first half of 2023.

Although the lists of the two companies differ in some places, data from both shows that Myra and Maraisa, Marilia Mendonca and Simone Mendes are in the top 5. They continue to be highlighted nearly two years after Marilia’s death.

Crowley is the most traditional radio monitoring company in the Brazilian market, operating since 1997. Since late 2014, ConnectMix has been publishing its own radio rankings, focusing on real-time monitoring of track performance.

Country music dominated the list of most played music on radio during these first six months of the year. According to Crowley, the first non-rhythm song is Dilsinho’s Pagoda “Elle ou eau”, which peaked at number 23.

Already according to Connectmix, “Flowers”, written by Miley Cyrus, is the first to take the Sertanejo domain off the list, but only appears at number 16.

Here’s how the top 10 most played songs on radio turned out in the first half of 2023, according to monitoring companies Crowley and Connectmix:

“A Culpa A Nossa” – Mayra & Maraisa “Delicious Error” – Simone Mendes “Traumatizzi” – Henrik & Juliano “Perdou Nada” – Israel & Rodolfo Part.George & Mateusz “Lion” – Marilia Mendonca “Saudade Frequency” – Diego and Victor Hugo “Oi Balde” – Zé Neto & Cristiano “This Beau Is Mine” – Guilherme & Benuto Part. Matthews and Quan “Dating or Not” – Clayton and Romario part. Luan Santana “No Vitalisio (Never Again)” – Matheus and Kuan Part. marie fernandez