Schiaparelli kicks off haute couture season with sculptural surrealism, Cardi B front row | outfit

This Monday (03/07) another Haute Couture Fashion Week starts and the season begins with one of the most anticipated names in Haute Couture, Maison Schiaparelli. daniel roseberryOnce again, it tested the boundaries of fashion and art in its new collection (remember the last one with lion heads sewn onto the clothes?).

For Autumn/Winter 2023/2024, the creative director gave haute couture lessons in 30 looks presented in Paris. The refined blue tone “Yves Klein Blue”—a name given in honor of the French artist Yves Klein, who discovered the color in 1958—appeared in body painting on pieces and models in the collection.

Walking the path of art, Rosebery also pointed to the ethereal, tall and elongated sculptures of Alberto Giacometti. The silhouettes filled with volume and application of diamonds and gems created optical illusions in the opulent and conceptual collection.

This time, the couturier brought different elements to the catwalk, exploring colors (from classic black to ultramodern colors), shapes and, of course, surrealist jewelery in gold – the house’s trademark.

In the front row, Cardi B wore a black velvet dress that was made especially for the show. With a head accessory and an oversize black bolero with heavy ruffles, the rapper put on a show of her own just before the performance began.

