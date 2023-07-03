Sam Levinson and Lily-Rose Depp talk about the twist on The Idol’s final episode



Lily-Rose Depp and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye in “The Idol” Photo: Playback/HBO/Hollywood Forever TV

controversial hbo series, “Sculpture”ended on Sunday (2) and, as promised by the actress Da’Vine Joy RandolphThere was a major plot twist in the last episode.

The actress talks about The Idol finale: “It has a great twist”

spoiler ALERT!

Officer “Jocelyn Forever”Episode 5 reveals the role played by the pop star lily-rose depp was never in the hands of Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, In reality, Jocelyn was only pretending that she was being manipulated in order to achieve her goals.

In an interview with Deadline, the series’ protagonist and creator, Sam LevinsonCommented on the change. “I think a lot of viewers will watch the first few episodes and think this guy is taking advantage of him.”Depp said. “Finally, he realizes that she knows exactly what he’s doing and she knows exactly what he’s doing.”

Jocelyn is a very calculative and strategic person. She knows exactly what she wants and she won’t stop until she gets it,” Depp explained. “Tedros was ‘her charmer’ and she got what she wanted from him.”

Sam Levinson explained the character’s inspiration: “Throughout the season, Jocelyn has been looking for inspiration. She’s looking to go to an uncomfortable place, and ultimately she’s looking for the next song, the next album. Tedros has become the medium for that creative unlock.”

According to Levinson, Jocelyn needs to “make those around her feel she has something to say”. Furthermore, the series producer claims that in the end, Tedros actually “became a victim” of the story.