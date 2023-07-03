Rihanna breaks another record on Spotify!

Rihanna No new, original songs have been released since 2016, but even so, the singer continues to find success on music platforms, and has broken another record on Spotify, the streaming service has revealed. The 35-year-old musician, who is set to give birth to her second child, is the first female artist 10 Songs Reaching 1 Billion Streams On the stage.

Rihanna took to social media to celebrate the new brand and talk about her new record. She shared a photo of the news with her followers on Twitter and Instagram, saying: “Bad gal Billy. No new album.”

Rihanna then added, “Let me talk my shit,” he joked.

She last released the album “Anti” in 2016, but the singer has new music coming out.

According to NME magazine, a few months ago it was revealed that Rihanna had not only voiced the character of Smurfette in a new Smurfs film, but also recorded new original songs for the soundtrack.

Rihanna will have a lighter job now as she approaches the final stages of her second pregnancy. The 35-year-old singer has announced that she will step down as CEO of her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty effective Monday, June 26, after five years in the position.

Through a statement given to the magazine “Vogue Business”, the artist explained:

“Over the past five years it has been great to see our vision of Savage x Fenty impact the industry on such an incredible scale. This is just the beginning for us and we will continue to expand the ways we will always be connected with the consumer.”

He has named Hilary Super, the former global CEO of Anthropology Group, to be his successor from June 26.

The 51-year-old businesswoman thanked her for the choice: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Savage x Fenty family,” Sup said. “The brand is a powerhouse in the underwear and fashion industry, and their unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring.”

Rihanna, who will continue to play a leadership role in the brand as executive chairman, launched the Savage x Fenty brand in 2018, delighting consumers with its range of colors and shapes.

She commented at the time: “It was important to me to push boundaries, but also to draw a line where women can see themselves”.

The lingerie company to reach a valuation of $1 billion in 2021.

Rihanna is currently preparing to welcome her second child with A$AP Rocky. The couple welcomed their son Raza in May 2022.

millionaire

According to Forbes magazine, Rihanna is on the list of the five youngest billionaires in the world. The 35-year-old singer has a net worth of $1.4 billion. His musical empire began when his first hit, “Pon de Replay”, was released.

Rihanna really broke the world with “Umbrella” and after that she released several albums and took an indefinite hiatus from music.

She returned in 2022 with two songs for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack (“Lift Me Up” and “Born Again”). His last work was the conceptual “Anti” in 2016, which featured tracks such as “Work” and “Love on the Brain”.

The pop mom’s fortune came true with Savaga x Fenty, her Fenty beauty brand in partnership with French luxury retailer LVMH.

In addition to skin care cosmetics, Fenty sells lingerie for all genders and also holds a lavish fashion show showcasing the new catalogue. He holds 30% of the shares.

follow fox But Google News And get alerts for top news stories about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!