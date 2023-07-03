Redheads will rule the fashion world in 2022! Find the right tone for your skin.

Redheads are again hottest and will dominate the fashion world in 2022. Celebrities like Sydney Sweeney, Barbie Ferreira and Zendaya bet on different tones, using and abusing the reddest tones for the most orange ones. is one of the most popular redheads copper hairWhich is red hair with a copper background, was most commonly used by celebrities like Anita and Kendall Jenner.

Although it may seem easy to choose a shade of red hair from other people’s photos or videos, it is important when choosing the best shade of red hair that matches yours and analyze your skin tone to find the perfect shade for you. To choose the best shade of red hair. You. a harmonious presence. By analyzing the undertone, it will be easy to decide which shade of red will look best, warm or cool red.

More orange-red tones tend to harmonize better with lighter skin tones (Photo: reproduction/Pinterest)

The countless shades of red that exist and are created every day by colorists in beauty salons are varied. There are more coppery reds, that same orange almost neon red, gold, strawberry blonde, dulce de leche, cherry, marsala and many more. They are red hair colors that do not end and each of them matches better with the skin tone.

According to hairstylist Yuri Barbosa of C. Kamura SP, “It’s important to analyze skin tone, whether it’s cool, warm or olive, so that the result is a better fit with a redhead., Despite the different shades of red hair, some are more beautiful than others and hence it is difficult to choose which one is the best, it is important to consult a hairdresser who can choose the best color for you according to your skin tone. Know how to analyze , so as to maintain harmony. Between the hair and the skin and, with it, everything complements each other and doesn’t clash.

For pale skin, a more subdued red is best (Photo: reproduction/Pinterest)

“For fair skin, both cool and warm, it should be light red, for brunettes, medium and dark red, for dark skin (the same applies to pale skin)”, Yuri meets Barbossa. If you want to become a redhead or change the color of your redhead, it’s important to go to a professional and not take risks at home, so that you end up with a redhead that doesn’t look stained or detract from your initial goal.

Red and deep shades of red are best for dark skin (Photo: reproduction/Pinterest)

Although salon visits are important for taking care of hair health and keeping the color alive, red hair care is also done at home, with toners and post-coloring masks used to preserve the red tone. Is.

It is important to remember that anyone can wear red or any hair color of their choice and feel good about it.

Featured photo: Woman with red hair. Photo: Playback/Instagram/@gabrielaramosrs