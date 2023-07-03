Recycling of tunes is on the rise in Brazilian music. life and art

Photo: Revealed

Melody and Naldo Benny share vocals on “Love, Love”.

The familiar tune and unfamiliar lyrics cause initial bewilderment, but soon in the chorus, the Brazilian version of the international hit wins over the audience. is a matter of “Love Love”The song was released in June by Melody, Naldo Benny and Matheus Alves.

The song makes a sound reference to one of Chris Brown’s biggest hits of 2007, “Kiss Kiss”. brazilian version is spotify top 50 And this is far from being an isolated case. Chris Brown appears as one of Love Love’s composers, which indicates that the use of elements of “Kiss Kiss” by the Brazilians was authorized by the American. This ensures that the music will not be removed from digital platforms under plagiarism charges.

This isn’t the first time that Melody has launched herself into these kinds of tasks. Prior to “Kiss Kiss”, he released other songs based on foreign hits. The lyrics of “Assalto Perigoso” are written to the tune of “Positions” by Ariana Grande. Due to copyright, the song was removed from the digital platform.

Same happened with 2023 Carnival Hit, “Little Love” by Traycee., which is part of this batch. After playing throughout Brazil, the song, set to Nelly Furtado’s huge 2000s breakthrough, Say It Right, was taken off the air.

Following Lovzinho’s success, Canadian singer Nelly Furtado’s publisher charged a copyright for the use of the melody. However, the artists did not compromise.

Gustavo Lima is also known for adapted songs in the Portuguese language. Most recently, with Authority, Desire Immortal – inspired by “It Must Have Been Love”, Sertenzo was released, which became a hit. rosette band 1980s.

The most used resource by artists recently is musical interpolation. This method refers to the act of incorporating portions of pre-existing musical elements into a new musical composition.

“It is a creative technique that involves reusing musical elements of other works to add new sounds and meaning to current music”, explains Tena Carneiro, director of technology and law company Future Law.

According to Filipe Siqueira, artistic director of Warner Chappell Brasil, this is a trend in the music market. “We can say that in Brazil, in recent months, it has become a Difference, Many of the songs that have become the most listened to use this art”, is his assessment.

The interpolation should always be given credit. “Typically, an agreement is made with the authors of the work being used and they usually start out taking some percentage of control over the new work. interpolationSiqueira explains.

Vida and Arte Podcast

The purpose of the Vida&Arte podcast is to talk about cultural topics. Content is available on the Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spreaker platforms. Click here to watch the podcast







