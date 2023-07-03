Rebecca Ferguson says Part 2 is a “gut puncher”

Rebecca Ferguson There are claims that Dune: Part 2 will deliver a far more impressive outcome than the original film. Actress Jessica will return as Atreides.

“I’m smiling a lot at the moment. It’s just that good. I get emotional talking about it because I love Denis (Villeneuve), Greg (Fraser) and the whole team. The first is phenomenal, big and grand. Yes, it’s all great. However, it is nothing compared to the other. This time, it’s a punch in the gut. It’s unreal.”

“For the first time, I wanted to be on set during breaks. I wanted to see the landscape. I wanted to see Austin Butler do his job. this is incredible. There are no words. The costumes (by Jacqueline West), Christopher Walken… I mean, it’s all very surreal.

The Dunes: Part Two Paul explores the mythical journey of the Atreides, now with Chaney and Freeman, which could even lead Paul to war for revenge on the conspirators who destroyed his family, if necessary. Faced with a difficult choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he will do whatever it takes to escape the terrifying future that only he can see.

A legendary and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a gifted and talented young man born with a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must fight to secure his family’s future. You have to travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe. and his people.

The Dunes: Part Two Will premiere in Brazil on November 2nd and will focus on Paul gathering an army of Fremen to fight the ruthless Baron Harkonnen, while he becomes a mythical figure to the residents of Arrakis.

Denis Villeneuve Will return to the direction.