Project Loki is a new MOBA that combines League of Legends, Apex and Super Smash Bros.

theoretical games, a new indie development company made up of contributors from RiotGames, Bungie, and Blizzard Entertainment.announced the Loki project, a new MOBA that the developers described as a mix of Apex Legends, League of Legends and Super Smash Bros.. The title does not yet have a release date, as it is in the “pre-pre-pre-alpha” phase of development.

The game features elements from various video game genres.

In the game against each other, two teams will meet, which will appear on the battlefield through parachutes to land in each player’s preferred place. Once all characters are placed on the map, the battle will begin, which promises to be tense and eventful. It should be noted that the game map consists of floating islands, so we can drop our opponents into the void. This part of the game is reminiscent of the name of the battle involving Nintendo characters.. Instead, an isometric view This is the part that reminds me of League of Legends., which will launch a new game mode in a few years. Other elements related to mouse movement and hover They remind me of Apex Legendsa title that has many tricks and secrets.

Theorycraft Games was founded with the idea that to offer video games with deep gameplay, played thousands of hours.in particular, “more than 10,000 hours”, adds Joe Tang, studio CEO. The Loki project was created with this idea in mind. That’s why it combines elements of some of the world’s most popular genres..

The game already has images for training, but is still at a very early stage of development. Despite this, some players have already been able to try this game, which promises to be one of the games that will be marked by indie developmentWe still have a lot to learn though.