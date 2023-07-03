Prisms of Trace in Fortnite: all locations and map

season 3 from Fortnite Chapter 4 It has secret mission: find prisms Fortanium that are scattered throughout the ruins of the map, and take them to track. On this page of our guide to Fortnite we tell you where to find prisms. Let’s go there:

Author’s Note: This guide is still in development and will be updated as new Fortanium Prisms are added to the game.

All of Trace’s Prisms in Fortnite and Where to Find Them

Trace’s prisms are part of a new series of secret missions. from Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. These tasks ask us first of all to find each Prism and then we have to go talk to Trace. We leave you a card with location of all Trace Prisms currently available:

Map showing the location of Thrace and Fortanium Prisms

Prisms look like this. On the minimap, they appear as white diamonds with an exclamation point. when we’re around

We can only bring each prism to Trace in one game.. That is, let’s deal with the prism first that we are going to return to the track, we are picking up, and then we take it to this character. remember this These missions can only be completed in game modes that spawn NPCs, such as Battle Royale and Zero Construction..

We talk to Trace every time we need to give him a Prism.

Fortanium prism 1

The first Fortanium Prism can be found in the Gadget on the first floor. This is the same temple that Trace is in.

Reward: 20,000 XP

Fortanium prism 2

The second Fortanium Prism is located inside the southwesternmost building in Woodland Settlement.

Reward: 30,000 XP

Fortanium prism 3

The third Fortanium Prism is located in the Southern Ruins, on the first floor.

Reward: 30,000 XP

As always, we remind you that in our Fortnite guide, we help you with all important aspects of the game, including all the new Battle Pass rewards or available weapons.