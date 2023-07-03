Popular Summer 2023 VR Releases

We’re already in the midst of the northern hemisphere summer and holiday season and the pace of VR game releases is slowing down, so we’re going to be collecting everything scheduled for July, August and September. A drop in quantity does not mean a drop in quality, as the first major release in July showed: Synapse or the release on the last day of summer: Hellsweeper VR.

4th of July

July 13

the 14 th of July

Return action & exploration in 90s retro-futuristic style. PC VR in Early Access on Steam.

July 17th

Genotype: science fiction in the refreshing landscape of Antarctica. Play the open beta by requesting it from this Meta Quest link.

July 19

Tea for God: A labyrinth of non-Euclidean corridors to make us believe that our play space is limitless. Meta Quest and PC VR.

21 July

July 27:

Among Us: New Map Premiere Pole Point. Meta Quest and PC VR.

July 31

deathbed VR : Medieval Survival in Early Access. PC VR on Steam.

: Medieval Survival in Early Access. PC VR on Steam. Hyperstacks: Everything is ready for the final premiere of this Spanish game on Quest, PICO, PC VR and PSVR2.

July no date

Ultrawings 2 on PlayStation VR2.

Exhale 2 at the PEAK.

B99 overclocked: shots rogue-like in neon dungeons for PlayStation VR2.

August

September

There will be many more games and content coming these months, these are just the confirmed ones. Those that are announced, we will inform you in Real or virtualthat even though we are going to take a vacation with live streams, the network will continue to collect the main news about virtual, augmented and augmented realities.