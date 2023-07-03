Pokémon GO is celebrating its 7th anniversary with numerous bonuses and the chance to get Shiny Mew

Pokémon GO is celebrating its 7th Anniversary with an event with numerous bonuses and Pokémon appearances, as well as the chance to catch Mew Sheen… paying the price, yes.

Summer is the season par excellence Pokémon GO. The boom that happened to augmented reality and Pokemon mobile games in the summer of 2016 was astonishing, few games in history have received such extensive media coverage. It was ____ ago seven years!

The event will run from Thursday, July 6, 10:00 – Wednesday, July 12, 20:00 (local time).

Pokémon GO players who keep playing (or download the game this summer for the good ol’ days) will find loads of power-ups, featured Pokémon, and more… including the chance to catch a Mythic Meow brilliant (but paid).

Wartotle and Blastoise, the protagonists of the party

Every year that Pokémon GO is celebrated, Niantic dress up one of the Pokémon and release them into the wild during the event. In this case, as we see on the cover, the main characters are Vartotle and Blastoise in a party hat.

But it won’t be the only one: on these dates, you’ll also be able to find other Mythical Pokémon more often, such as squirtle with a festive hat pikachu with a cake costume, Meowth, Ponyta and many more depending on the date (see press release for full list).

Likewise, there will be different bonuses every day, such as double experience for capturing, double the amount of candy, half the distance needed to hatch eggs, friendship levels rising twice as fast…

But the star may be meow shinywhich will appear in the history of the judicial investigation “All in One No. 151”, which costs 5 euros.

You will be able to buy a ticket for this judicial investigation until Wednesday, July 12and unlock it forcibly between 6 and 12.

You can then complete it whenever you want: completing its exploration missions will earn you an encounter with Shiny Mew.

See the press release for more details on the Pokémon GO 7th Anniversary Event. For NianticPokémon Go is her most special game: even her Harry Potter game, with the weight of that license, hasn’t caught on as much as this one… which is today the livelihood of a company in crisis.