Play Valorant without a PC? All indications are that this will be the case.

Really, To valiant It remains only to conquer the genre and spread its influence beyond the PC screens. and place yourself in the console scene, a place where multiplayer games also triumph and which could welcome this game with open arms, which, remember, is completely free, but not the items that we can purchase through its online store.

Valorant on consoles?

It’s basically something that has surpassed in some way almost official because the source of the news in recent days is a Twitter account called Valorant Updates, which is not owned by Riot, but not echoes the publication on the company’s own website. Therefore, we must understand that if something appears there, then it has the full blessing of those who are in charge of the game.

And what we could see is nothing but job offer related to valiant whose task is to analyze and conduct game tests for consoles. That is what has always been called playmaster this will be responsible for ensuring that nothing fails in future adaptations of this development to the machines for which it is going to be released.