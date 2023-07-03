Peru to declare emergency over Ubinas volcano after ash warning

AFP

The main source of water for the most populated region of Uruguay is almost depleted due to drought

“What agony by the lake!” exclaims Gustavo Aguiar, reflecting on the reduced flow of the Paso Severino Dam, the main source of fresh water for Uruguay’s most densely populated region, which authorities say may soon run out of “drinkable” water. water”. On this sunny and cold winter day, many people come to observe the state of the reservoir on the Santa Lucia Chico River, located about 90 km north of Montevideo and supplying the capital and its environs, where about 1.8 million people live. “It resists drying out but it hasn’t rained yet…” says Aguiar, a concerned resident of the area, who points out to AFP what “was a huge mirror of water”. tormenting Uruguay for more than three years, brought the reserves of Paso Severino to a historically low level: as of June 28, only 1,652,547 m3 remained, which is 2.4% of its total capacity. The dammed water not only does not flow down the gray concrete of the landfill, but is a few meters lower. And the controlled stream that flows to the water treatment plant 35 km downstream barely spatters the rocks ahead. A plaque commemorates the opening date of the dam: October 30, 1987. It was then that the surrounding lands were flooded. Today, the drop in water level is so pronounced that underwater bridges have been appearing for more than three decades. – “Scary” – At 60, José Luis Deniz remembers very well how he crossed the Old Severino Bridge on a bicycle. “He disappeared along with the tank, he was literally covered,” he says. The rusty skeleton reappeared in the middle of the apocalyptic landscape. Where once there was water, there is now cracked dirt. White snails stuck in dried mud glisten in the midday sun: “It’s impressive,” says Rebeca Imbert, 18, who was born and raised nearby. He had just arrived on a motorcycle with two cousins ​​determined to see for themselves what their parents had told them. Raul Damiano is 53 years old and has many memories of the lake. “I’ve always come to fish, and seeing it like this is really impressive because of the amount of water missing,” he says. There have been droughts before, but nothing like this, says Julio Sanchez, a 78-year-old retired rural producer who is part of a group of local historians, according to Obras Sanitarias del Estado (OSE), the state-owned company that supplies drinking water to Uruguay. . “I walked through Canelon Grande today and it’s really scary,” he says of a nearby reservoir that supplied Montevideo with water that ended in March. “The whole society needs to realize that we are facing a huge problem.” – “Unfit for drinking.” — To mitigate the lack of rainfall, OSE mixes water from Paso Severino with water from streams near the river for two months. La Plata, more brackish because it comes from the mouth. This forced a temporary increase in the maximum chloride and sodium levels allowed for OSE water, valid until July 20th. In the pumping line in the metropolitan area, these levels were higher than allowed, according to the latest daily report. President Luis Lacalle Pou, who declared a water emergency ten days ago to ease action, noted on Thursday that there is no immediate solution. “We are trying to manage the reserves we have as best as we can and we are implementing a project that will take 30 days,” he told reporters, referring to the planned dam on the San Jose River. “If it doesn’t rain, there will be a period when the water will be undrinkable,” he stressed, although he did specify that OSE water could be used for “washing”, “bathing” and “sanitation”. Lacalle Pou said that drinking water makes up 5% of the total water consumed by an average household and assured that almost a third of those affected will have “free” bottled water, and the remaining thirds will receive “tax-free” money to buy two liters of bottled water per day The bottled water tax exemption was approved by Parliament on June 21. ad/gm