Overwatch: date, time and how to watch Genesis – Part One: Dawn, playable animated series | Blizzard | YouTube | Omnic Crisis | Mexico | Spain | MX | DEPO-GAME

Save the Date for Animated Miniseries Blizzard. In a few days you will be able to enjoy Genesis – Part One: Dawn, the first episode dedicated to the events leading up to the first game. Overwatch. Find out how to watch it for free and schedule according to your country.

The plot focuses on the development of the Omnic Crisis, a conflict that arose when omnics (robots created by humans to help create an ideal society) rebelled against their creators, leading to all-out war. To deal with this threat, international forces have called Overwatch.

Led by charismatic soldier Jack Morrison (aka Soldier: 76) and resourceful scientist Gabriel Reyes (aka Reaper), the team has assembled a diverse group of heroes with extraordinary abilities. These heroes included Tracer, Winston, Mercy, Reinhardt, Widowmaker and many more, each with their own story and unique set of abilities.

It is unknown if other episodes (there will be three in total) will be dedicated to the Omnic Crisis. At least the community will be able to love the most famous characters Overwatch like Reaper, Reinhardt and Ana.

All episodes will be available on the channel Play Overwatch in YouTube. You can click on the window we have embedded in this article to notify you of the premiere.

Genesis – Part One: Dawn Release Schedule

Genesis – Part One: Dawn It will be available on July 6th at 9:00 AM PT, which is the following times for Spanish speakers:

Peru, Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia: 11:00.

Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Venezuela: 12:00.

Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil: 13:00.

Spain: 18:00.

Overwatch Available for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. You can buy the game from physical stores or digital distribution platforms.

When you first start the game, you will be asked to take a tutorial that will teach you the basics of the game, such as movement, use of skills, and interaction with the environment. We advise you to go through it to get acquainted with the controls and mechanics of the game.

Remember that dynamics is in the team, so communication and collaboration is the key to success. Use voice chat or text chat for coordination.

