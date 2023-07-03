Overwatch 2 will no longer have story missions until 2024

First story missions Overwatch 2 They will arrive on August 10 at a price of 15 euros, but we will have to wait until next year to see how the argument hero shooter from Blizzard Entertainment, then this content will no longer be until two seasons after the sixthwhich will start on the 15th of the following month.

IN Kotaku echo statements executive producer Jared Noycewho is in a Twitch conversation with streamer Emongg said that the players they should not expect new story missions in the next two seasons after the release of the first mission pack.

So, if you count, it is assumed that by 2024 there will be no more of them. Season 6 starts on August 15five days after the launch of the story missions, and will last until mid October. If neither the seventh nor the eighth can expect such content, until 2024 the story of Overwatchat least in the game.

Animated mini-series to premiere this week

This does not mean that history will remain on pause. Since the release of the first hero shooterBlizzard used transmedia storytelling, that is, expanded the plot through animated shorts, comics and other content. In fact, the mini-series will premiere on July 6, Beingthat will delve into the Omnic Crisis.

Blizzard canceled PvE plans Overwatch 2 Announced at BlizzCon 2019, leaving aside the progression system and customization heroes to focus on the missions themselves. Overwatch 2: Invasion opens August 10 and will include three missions, 1000 gold coins, Overwatchthe hero Sojorn and the legendary skin for her for 15 euros.

Overwatch 2 available for free on PC (Battle.net), PS5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.



