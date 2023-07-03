Overwatch 2: No story missions for a couple of seasons

Hero shooter PVE content expansion may arrive in late 2023 or early 2024.

The second half of Season 5 of Overwatch 2 will be released in the next few hours, which indicates that there is less time left before the launch of the story missions. However Blizzard He has already made it clear that there will be no more next game periods, and it all depends on how the first three launch periods are taken.

Through an interview with the executive producer of the hero shooter, Jared Noisstalked about the future content of the PVE mode of which players should not wait for them to come “next season or next”. What the development team will be doing is evaluating the feedback and overall performance offered by the first part to be installed in the Invasion update.

What the Overwatch 2 development team will look to is assessing the feedback they’re getting from the first Invasion update story missions and analyzing their overall performance. In addition, Noyce confirmed that those after them are still in development.

But in recent days, a fuse has been blown in which various content creators such as Eskay or KarK they tested the PVE mode beforehand. The persons mentioned agreed that great gaming experience combined with brilliant art and technical part. However, criticism comes only from how the artificial intelligence of opponents and the lack of replay value interact despite the complexity options with which they will be published.

Until then, it remains to be seen how story missions will work in Season 6 of Overwatch 2, which takes place on August 10th. Based on what Noyce warned, it could be that from issue 9, with a tentative release date of December of this year or by early 2024, there will be news about the launch of the next.