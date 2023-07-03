Only Up removed from Steam for alleged artist theft

Only Up is a new game that is gaining momentum on Twitch as the simple but frustrating climbing game was removed from Steam despite its incredible popularity. Cause? Robbery of artists.

Sometimes the simplest games get all the popularity on Twitch, and Only up This is a perfect example of this, as has already happened with Among Us or Fall Guys.

Both the great English-speaking and Spanish-speaking streamers have fallen in love with the Only Up mechanic. With the challenge we have to reach the highest point, it’s normal that it has become a real phenomenon in the platform.

However, if you try to buy it on Steam, you will be stunned to learn that the game has been removed from the store.

Only Up removed from stream after allegations by artists of stealing their work

No one understood anything about what was going on until reddit user explained what happened.

“The game had an update yesterday to change the section where the giant girl was. This one was removed and the resource of Atlas holding the earth was used. At that time, it was said that the material was stolen from the giant girl.“.

Upon learning of this, Reddit began to bombard with comments about the possibility of using more artistic elements in the game without the permission of the artists. Therefore, Steam would decide to remove Only Up from the catalog.

The Steamwork distribution program makes it clear that developers are prohibited from posting any content on Steam that “does not belong to you or does not have the proper rights.” Therefore, the inclusion of stolen in-game items falls within the scope of this clause in the absence of fair use arguments.

So we won’t be able to buy the game. However, all those users who purchased a copy of the game before it was withdrawn will be able to continue using it without any problems.

Similarly, Steam has yet to make a decision to remove Only Up from the store. We will have to wait for the next few days to find out what will finally happen.