Night of the Year 3 Top Most Viewed Live Streams on Twitch

Maybe you haven’t heard yet, but Ibay Llanos, made history again on Twitch. The streamer, known for hosting major events in the Hispanic community and participating in the Kings League, broke his own record among many other reasons to know who he is.

In 2022, La Velada del Año 2 surprised with its 3.3 million viewers at the same time by the end of the event, which was an important milestone in the career of Ibay Llanos and in the history of Twitch, but above all, a triumph for the entire Spanish-speaking community. Evening 3 years which took place at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium, reached 3.4 million viewers almost before the fighting started, and Ibay Llanos himself didn’t say a word.

However, Reven, one of his teammates and the winner of one of the matches of the first “Evening of the Year”, asked all viewers of the stadium to go live on mobile phones, as views on the platform do not work. like on TV. This action led to an excessive increase in the number of viewers. After that, numerous users who were trying to log into Twitch at the time reported that they were unable to do so, which suggests that the platform is having difficulty supporting such an influx of users at the same time, a situation that lasted for several minutes. .

It should be noted that these figures The peak of the simultaneous audience occurs at a certain time of transmission, not the whole audience of it.

Anyway, Ibay Llanos He’s not the only Spaniard to feature in the most popular live shows in history..

Top 10 most watched streams in history on Twitch

Ibay Llanos (3.4 million viewers) Ibay Llanos (3.3 million viewers) TheGrefg (2.4 million viewers) TheGrefg (1.7 million viewers) Ibay Llanos (1.5 million viewers) Elksokas (1.2 million viewers) Eleaguetv (1.1 million viewers) Squeezie (1.02 million viewers) PlayStation (1.01 million viewers) Riot Games (854k viewers)

Ibay Llanos (3.4 million viewers)

As we mentioned above, first of all Year 3 evening, where musical performances by various artists could be seen, as well as amateur fights between content creators. The third year evening was hosted by Vizz and Noob, both agencies of Webedia. Among the brands that have been spotted at the event, whether they are sponsors or partners, are ElPozo King, which is being repeated for the third year in a row; Alsa, a bus network that is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year; Samsung; Spotify; Grefus; Coca Cola; Game console; iGraal; Revolution and Mahow.

Ibay Llanos (3.3 million viewers)

The Evening of the Year 2, where in addition to content creators or streamers, singer David Bustamante also participated, replacing Jaime Lorente, known for his role as Denver in Paper House. It was held at the Badalona Olympic Pavilion on June 25, 2022.

TheGrefg (2.4 million viewers)

In 2021, David Canovas, better known as TheGrefg, unveiled his own live Fornite skin to almost two and a half million viewers. “Skin” is an aspect of the character that is used in this case in Fortnite and does not affect game statistics. As one of the content that Grefg makes the most is the Battle Royale video game, he has joined the list of content creators who appear in the video game and belong to “Series “Idols”.

TheGrefg (1.7 million viewers)

TheGrefg also knows how to organize big events. Since 2022, he has been in charge of the streamer awards for the Hispanic community of Spain, Latin America and Andorra: the Esland Awards. After the first edition held in Spain, with the promise to publish the next one in Latin America, Esland 2023 gathered almost two million viewers and took place in Mexico City.

Ibay Llanos (1.5 million viewers)

In this case, this entry also refers to La Velada del Año, but specifically to its first edition. Much less crowded than the ones that come later.

Elksokas (1.2 million viewers)

He The Galician streamer reached 1.2 million unique viewers by reaching the final of the first Minecraft Squid Craft Games held on the platform. In this Twitch Rivals, 100 streamers competed for a $100,000 prize by playing games from the acclaimed Netflix series The Squid Game in Minecraft.

Eleaguetv (1.1 million viewers)

The esports league peaked at 1.08 million viewers during The final confrontation between the Faze Clan and Cloud9 teams in the Counter Strike (CS:GO) video game in 2018.

Squeezie (1.02 million viewers)

This The French content creator brought together 22 streamers in a Formula 4 race in October 2022, reaching a peak viewership of over a million.

PlayStation (1.01 million viewers)

June 11, 2020, while still surviving the Covid-19 pandemic, PlayStation announced everything that was going to happen in the coming years in terms of video games for its new Play Station 5, which will hit the market in November of the same year.

Riot Games (854k viewers)

World Finals League of Legends, that is, the international League of Legends championship, gathered more than 800,000 viewers live, where you could see the confrontation between DRX and T1.

Image: Ibay plains

Stay up to date with the latest news on our Telegram channel