Netflix will release in July 2023

The beginning of the second part on Netflix is ​​very busy. Streaming enters the month of July with the promise of news ranging from highly anticipated premieres, the return of very popular series and even the departure of characters loved by the public. There is so much to keep track of that it will take time.







Photo: Netflix/Canaltech

Undoubtedly, the highlight is the second half of the third season. Magician, And not only to conclude the story that was left open after the platform released the first five episodes, but because it will be the last time fans see actor Henry Cavill as protagonist Geralt. He leaves the show and, as of the fourth season, Liam Hemsworth (hunger games) who assumes the role. Thus, all attention will be focused on how the plot will deal with this change.

Another series coming in July that will make Brazilian fans nostalgic for its second season go back to 15, The comedy starring Maysa Silva and Camila Queiroz returns with new chapters in this hilarious time travel tale in which a 30-year-old woman revisits herself on her 15th birthday. To put things in a different way, the series also plays with early 2000s nostalgia.

And it’s not the only Tupiniquim production to reach the stage. Netflix is ​​also bringing its fourth season in July Tune, The series is very popular in the country for bringing a story focused on the daily life of youth in big cities. And new episodes will reveal the different paths this group of friends have taken – and especially the value of their choices so far. Of course, all this is accompanied by an excellent soundtrack, as it is a work created in partnership with producer Kondzilla.

As far as movies are concerned, one of the main premieres of Netflix Bird Box Barcelona, the European spin-off of the streaming hit. This time, Sandra Bullock leaves the scene to make way for a new cast member who must deal with this invisible menace that “transmits” madness through the eyes. The hope is that the new plot expands on the mythology of this particular universe and reveals more about this post-apocalyptic world.

Rounding out the highlights is the still in July premiere of Cloned Tyrona!, the film starring Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained), John Boyega (star wars the force awakens) and Teyonna Paris (Miracle), and the recent Panic, the fifth feature in the slasher franchise that revitalized the series by introducing the iconic Ghostface alongside some favorites like Jenna Ortega (wandinha) and Jack Quaid (boys,

Of course, these are some of the highlights of this month. Check out the complete list of news coming to Netflix in July 2023 and prepare for your marathon..

all netflix releases in july 2023

7/1

return of legend

Django Unchained

Woody Woodpecker: The Movie

One Piece – TV Original 2

One Piece: Thriller Bark

The Scorpion King 5: The Book of Souls

Freaky: In the body of a murderer

victim of death

7/2

Blind Wedding Brazil – O Rincontro Live

avoid death

7/5

Back at 15 – Season 2

Wow!

My Happy Marriage – New Episodes

06/07

Wake up Carlo! – session 1

The Power and the Law – Season 2, Part 1

gossip Girl

Lego: City Adventures – Season 4

07/07

my in-laws are very pro-crime

7/8

Intruder: Vengeance Strike

7/9

07/11

Eventually Adults – Season 1

07/12

The Quarterback – Season 1

07/13

Real Smile – Season 1

Sonic Prime – Season 2

Consumed By Fire – Season 1

07/14

Bird Box Barcelona

Playing With Fire – Season 5

love tips 2

07/19

07/20

Sweet Magnolias – Season 3

07/21

07/24

Fairy Diaries – Season 1

07/25

Dhun – Season 4

dream championship

07/26

Missing: The Lucy Blackman Case

Baki Hanma – Season 2

07/27

The Witcher – Season 3, Part 2

happiness for beginners

Eden

The Silent Lady: La Marawijitas

The Dragon Prince – Season 5

Who killed?

today we will talk about that day

07/28

DP Dog Day – Season 2

How to Be a Cult Leader – Season 1

Famous Tailor: Season 2

Captain Fall – Season 1

Miraculous: Tales of the Ladybug – Movie

extraction project

07/29

07/31

dream championship

Bastard!! – season 2

