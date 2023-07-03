Netflix facing flak after adding ‘Titanic’ to catalog

A NetflixOne of the world’s biggest streaming platforms, has been facing intense criticism and outrage from viewers.

Controversy erupted after the inclusion of the iconic film “TitanicThe platform’s listing coincided with a recent tragedy involving a submarine that made a one-way drive toward the shipwreck.

Feature film “Titanic”, directed by James Cameron and released in 1997, is a dramatized depiction of the sinking of the famous ship RMS Titanic in 1912.

However, the film’s addition to the international Netflix catalog following a tragedy involving the Titanic submarine has raised concerns about the platform’s respect for the victims and their families.

Netflix adds movie Titanic in early July

Jack Dawson in the movie (Leonardo Dicaprio), a poor young artist, and Rose DeWitt Bukater (played by). Kate Winslet), a young woman of the upper class, aboard the famous ship. As romance blossoms, the Titanic encounters an iceberg and begins to sink, leading to a tragic outcome.

Acclaimed for its stunning cinematography, memorable performances and excellent soundtrack, it became a major box office success and won 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. “Titanic” is recognized as one of the most popular and beloved movies of all time.

Although the romance story experienced by the protagonist couple is just fiction, the shipwreck tragedy actually happened and awakens people Curiosity Till date many people.

This curiosity to know led a group of five men on a submersible expedition to get a closer look at the wreckage of the Titanic. However, the visit was controlled oceangate Failed and vehicle shut down for a few days.

After the disappearance, this fact attracted global media attention and the topic became the most discussed topic in almost all countries.

Despite hopes that the crew would be found alive on the submarine, rescuers stated that the oxygen in the environment had expired.

A few days later, they found the wreckage of the submarine next to the Titanic as the marine vehicle exploded.

Titanic: Controversy related to Netflix

After becoming the subject of the moment, Netflix added the film to its catalog july premiere in Canada and the United States. Many subscribers responded with criticism, claiming that the streaming platform was fueling popular interest in the matter.

“Really disgusting that Netflix is ​​hosting Titanic a week after the Oceangate incident,” wrote one user on Twitter.

Another user wrote, “They never let us down by showing everyone how greedy they are.”

after criticism Diversity explained that the addition of titanic movie A few days after the tragedy with the submarine is nothing more than a tragic coincidence. That’s because, according to the magazine, the streaming licensing agreement for the film was made long before the accident.