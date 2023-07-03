Netflix | All About David Fincher’s New Movie “The Killer” With Michael Fassbender

David Fincher’s “The Killer” will finally see the light of day after nearly 20 years!

Fincher has been attached to the project since 2007, with the project being backed by Paramount. Now the film will head to Netflix as part of the director’s deal with the streaming service.

“The Killer” was written by Andrew Kevin Walker, who penned the scripts for “Seven Deadly Sins” and “Fight Club,” and is Fincher’s latest project since “Mank.”

The film will be based on a murderer who faces a psychological crisis in a world without morals. The premiere is scheduled for November 10.

Michael Fassbender stars in the film and will be joined by Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard and Sophie Charlotte. The film was shot in Paris, New Orleans, the Dominican Republic and Illinois. During filming in Paris, Fincher was seen with Lily Collins, with whom he worked on “Maniac”, but it is not known whether the actress is attached to the project.

Another little detail is that in 2007 Brad Pitt was supposed to be the main character of this film. The actor and director work together in “Seven Deadly Sins”, “Fight Club” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”.

