Netflix has movies to sigh and lose track of time with this week! Officina da Net brings you the most exciting Netflix movies to watch right now. Pick one of these stories and immerse yourself in a plot full of action, suspense and emotions that promises to leave you completely spellbound. Without further ado, let’s start the chase: The most exciting Netflix movies of the week. Prepare the popcorn, snuggle up on the couch, and embark on this Netflix adventure!

Most Exciting Netflix Movies of the Week

Extraction 2 (2023), Sam Hargrave Extraction 2 (2023), Sam Hargrave

Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the long-awaited sequel to Netflix’s acclaimed action film. After surviving the events of the first film, the intrepid mercenary embarks on a new and dangerous mission: to rescue the family of a ruthless criminal. Talented actor and director Sam Hargrave returns to helm this production, which features the team of Joe and Anthony Russo (AGBO) and a screenplay by Joe Russo. Golshifteh Farahani also returns in his role from the first film, while Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tintin Dalakishvili round out the stellar cast. “Rescue 2” is a direct sequel to “Rescue”, which was based on the graphic novel “Ciudad” by Andy Parks, with a story created in collaboration by author Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, and illustrations by Fernando León González. . The film is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstott, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newell, and Sam Hargrave, while Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely star.

The Shooter: An Assassin’s End (2020), Kare Andrews The Shooter: An Assassin’s End (2020), Kare Andrews

“The Sniper: An Assassin’s End” follows the story of Jack Reynolds, an expert sniper who finds himself on a dangerous mission of revenge. After years working as a hitman for a shady criminal syndicate, Jack decides it’s time to leave his dark past behind and forgive himself for what he’s done.

Deadly Hunt (2020), Robin Province Deadly Hunt (2020), Robin Province

“Death Hunt” stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Rayburn Swanson, a bounty hunter devastated by the death of his kidnapped daughter. Five years after the fateful event, Rayburn is working in a remote wilderness when he makes a startling discovery: an abandoned video camera. Flipping through the images, he witnesses a shocking and disturbing sight: a young woman, remarkably similar to her missing daughter, being stalked by an unknown man. Determined to uncover the truth behind the video and possibly find his daughter, Rayburn embarks on a dangerous journey in search of the video. He will be helped by Sheriff Alice, played by Annabelle Wallis, a bold and fearless individual who is also determined to uncover the mystery behind these disturbing events.

The Scorpion King 5: The Book of Souls (2018), Don Michael Paul The Scorpion King 5: The Book of Souls (2018), Don Michael Paul

In “The Scorpion King 5: The Book of Souls,” we follow the epic journey of the legendary Scorpion King, played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who teams up with the mighty warrior Tala, played by actress Is. Together, they embark on a dangerous quest in search of a legendary relic known as the Book of Souls. The Book of Souls is a powerful artifact containing ancient wisdom and ancient magic capable of defeating the fearsome warlord Nesberek, played by a determined actor. Nesberek poses an imminent threat, and only with possession of the Book of Souls can the Scorpion King and Tala stand any chance of stopping his evil deeds and saving the kingdom. During their journey filled with dangers and challenges, the Scorpion King and Tala must face mythical creatures, deadly traps and unexpected betrayals. They will rely on their courage, exceptional fighting skills and determination to vanquish the forces of evil.