Minecraft: how to find camels and everything you need to know about them

Camels are one of the best new features in Minecraft Trails & Tales version 1.20. Mojang game now available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and mobile devices.

There is always something to do in Minecraft. The legendary game Mojang continues to be updated with new content on both PC and consoles and mobile devices, whether it’s new materials, mobs or creatures to tame.

This is the case camelswhich are good animals, which they live in the desert. This is one of the great new features in version 1.20 available in Minecraft Trails & Tales.

How did it happen with horses, these animals they will save you from long walks around the world of minecraft. Of course, you need to know a thing or two about how to tame, raise, and care for them in your game.

Don’t you know what benefits camels can give you? Well, pay close attention to this Minecraft guide in which we will teach you how to tame and breed camels in version 1.20. from the game Mojang.

Camels: how to find, tame and breed them

Camels are great. Not only do they allow you to travel long distances in a short amount of time, but they can also save you from mob attacks. While you are on a camel, creepers, zombies or skeletons will not be able to attack you. Oh, and it has space for 2 players.

Finding a camel in Minecraft Trails & Tales is very easy. These animals can be found on any desert mapas they are randomly generated in that biome.

Camel appears in every desert village. If you don’t have a desert biome in your game, you won’t be able to find them, yes.

Once we find a camel, in order to tame it (and be able to ride it), we only need one thing: saddle. Don’t worry because they are not aggressive.

Where can we find a saddle? They are easier to find than camels. IN mine craft You can find them in many treasure chests, both in the desert itself and in other biomes such as jungles, villages, dungeons, castles, ruins…

Once you have a saddle, all you have to do is go to the camel, put on a saddle and sit on the animal. It is very easy to manage it.

Keep in mind, yes, that while you’re on horseback You will NOT be able to enter the portal. You will also not be able to dive into the water, only to a depth of 3 blocks. It’s good that you can run if you hold down the jump button in Minecraft.

How can we breed camels? It’s very simple. All we need is have two domestic adult camels (with their own chairs).

If you have two camels, you have to feed them cactus. They may have young immediately, which will grow faster if you give them cacti. You can also use this food to heal them.

Minecraft Trails & Tales is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 and mobile devices. Remember that you can play Mojang with a Game Pass subscription.

