Margot Robbie’s Best Movie Ever

Margot Robbie isn’t even that long into her career, but she’s already made a name for herself as Harley Quinn’s interpreter in the DC feature film, in addition to starring in other notable works like “The Wolf of Wall Street.” . “I, Tonya” and “Babylon”. But, after all, what would be the Australian actress’ favorite film?

In an interview with MTV News in 2019 (via Farout), during the promotion of “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood,” the interviewer asked the actress if the character Floyd from “Amor a Quima-Raupa” (1993) was performed by By Brad Pitt, was the biggest “junkie” in the history of cinema.

It is at this point that the actress revealed that she agrees with the statement.

“Absolutely true, 1,000%.”

Then, Margot Robbie stated that it was her favorite film and proved her appreciation for it by quoting several famous phrases from the plot.

In 2016, for W Magazine, he stated that “Amor a Quima-Raupa”, starring actors Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette, has, in his opinion, the best sex scene in the history of cinema.

About “Breakfast Love”

“Breakfast Love” tells the story of couple Clarence Worley (Slater) and Alabama Whitney (Arquette), who need to fend off mobsters after stealing a shipment of drugs.

The screenplay for the film was written by Quentin Tarantino, but colleague Tony Scott was in charge of directing. This is because the famous filmmaker decided to sell it to finance his first film, “Reservoir Dogs”. In addition to Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette, the cast of “Breakfast Love” includes Dennis Hopper, Val Kilmer, Gary Oldman, Christopher Walken, Brad Pitt and Samuel L. Jackson.

“True Hot Love” did not perform well at the box office—it grossed $12.6 million, only $100,000 more than its total budget—but received positive reviews and is considered one of Tony Scott’s best works.

margot robbie and heavy metal

Margot Robbie’s association with the arts is not limited to film. During an appearance on BBC’s Graham Norton Show, the actress talked a bit about her past. And he confessed that, although he was not completely goth, he still claimed to be an emo youth – and his main soundtrack was heavy metal.

Margot said (via NME):

“I don’t know whether I was completely ignorant or not. But I was very emotional and I only listened to heavy metal. I dyed my hair black and only cut it with a razor. So yeah, kind of goth.”

Fellow actress Cate Blanchett, another guest, was incredulous, even asking if anyone really liked heavy metal and whether Robbie “really liked it.” Answer was:

“I still really like it. I really like. I remember going to a Slipknot concert and… I was on (Australian soap opera) Neighbors at the time. I’ve never had so many people come to me before… It was so unexpected. He knew all the characters. He liked both ‘Neighbours’ and Slipknot.

Kate’s response caused some backlash on social media, with metal fans calling her comments offensive. It has not yet manifested itself – nor is it known whether it will or not.

