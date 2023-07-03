Margot Robbie Reveals All About the Scene That Made the Internet Go Crazy in ‘Barbie’

Actress Margot Robbie decided to open up the game and share behind-the-scenes footage of the iconic Barbie scene that wowed the Internet. In the first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated romantic comedy about the famous Mattel doll, Robbie gets a close-up of her feet as she wears a pair of cute pink heels.

However, instead of standing normally, the Barbie played by Robbie balances on her toes, in a sign typical of the toy doll’s posture.

Margot Robbie reveals secret of viral Barbie scene

The image quickly went viral on social media, with many users praising the brilliance of the scene. Chrissy Teigen also tweeted the following:

“I need to know everything about this photo. How many sockets, did she hold something, was she tied up, was the mark on the floor sticky, was it her feet that had a pedicure. We need a documentary about this scene.

But in a recent interview Fandango, Margot finally revealed all the details fans were eager to know. She confirmed that it was her own legs in the footage and revealed that only eight takes were required for the scene.

“I went upstairs wearing heels and we had pieces of double-sided tape on the floor so the shoes wouldn’t slip. so that I can take my feet off them. And I was holding a bar over the camera,” she explained casually.

Watch the video where she explains the scene:

When asked if she uses any kind of support or harness, Robbie said no. He said that he was holding the bus bar while doing the scene. The actress was praised by her co-stars Kate McKinnon, Barbie Ferreira and Issa Rae, with Barbie highlighting her “perfect arc”.

During the interview, McKinnon also asked if Robbie had experience as a dancer, to which the “Birds of Prey” star replied that she did ballet as a child. She mentioned that she always tries to do her own scenes, as she doesn’t like watching a movie and realizing, for example, that she doesn’t have her hands in a certain sequence.

barbie movie

The film follows the character played by Robbie on her journey to the human world in search of true happiness, after “Barbie” is banished from Barbieland.

In addition to Robbie, the cast includes Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Nkuti Gatwa, John Cena and Michael Cera, who will appear as different versions of Barbie and Ken.

With these details revealed by Margot Robbie, fans can now appreciate the Barbie scene even more and admire the actress’ talent when she performs her own stunts, contributing to the authenticity of her character.

Watch the trailer (with the iconic scene):