Madonna may have recorded with Katy Perry before she was hospitalized



Photo: Instagram/Madonna/Poppoca Moderna

Madonna may have recorded with Katy Perry shortly before she was hospitalized with a severe bacterial infection. According to website The Mirror, the two were preparing an unreleased song to seal their years-long partnership.

“Madonna has been a long time fan of Katy’s and they have worked together before but never released anything,” said a source close to her, referring to the singers’ fashion appearances.

The two were preparing for the collaboration in the midst of rehearsals for a new “Celebration” tour, which until then had been kept secret. The song will be part of the performances that mark 40 years of Madonna’s career.

He added: “Obviously everything is on hold now, but the fact that she was in the studio just hours before Katy was taken into intensive care shows that despite feeling unwell she is determined to carry on.” How strong she was.”

more movement

Madonna was also seen walking around New York, United States the day before she was admitted to the hospital. In images published in the Daily Mail, the singer was seen with friends and at an exhibition of Karl Lagerfeld at the Metropolitan Museum in Manhattan.

Last week, the singer was “discharged” and taken to her home in New York in a private ambulance. Nevertheless, it is not known for certain when Madonna will be able to start her world tour. Sources claim that she wants the tour to go ahead as planned.