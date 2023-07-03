News

Mad in Troubles | The comedy has a new premiere date in Brazil; check out!

Photo of Admin Admin3 weeks ago
0 10 1 minute read



advertising

Internationally acclaimed comedy with a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes “Mad in Trouble” (joy ride) arrives in cinemas in brazil 3 august, with the session anticipated to begin on 20 July. The direction is signed by “Crazy Rich Asians” screenwriter Adele Lim. watch the trailer:

“Mad in Trouble” They embark on a unique adventure with a group of four women and their inner and life-searching processes. The friends travel to China in search of one of their birth mothers, encountering unusual circumstances and deepening the bond they already have.

Movie stars are award-nominated oscar® Stephanie Hsu, plus Ashley Park, Sherri Cola and Sabrina Wu. It is directed by Adele Lim, who has signed on for her feature film debut, and written by Cheri Chewpravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao and Adele Lim. Lionsgate and Point Gray are produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Josh Fagen.

advertising





I was going to say a lot of things about myself here, but better not because I love secrets. Contact: hiccaro.rodrigues@estacaonerd.com


Source link

Photo of Admin Admin3 weeks ago
0 10 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice star in the video for the track “Barbie World” from the live-action ‘Barbie’.

June 23, 2023

Winderson Nunes Responds After Luisa Sonza Wears T-Shirt With The Words “My Ex Is My Biggest Fan”

June 22, 2023

Elton John’s Farewell Tour Raises $939 Million With 6 Million Tickets Sold

5 days ago

Shakira moves her hips sensually in a fringed bikini.

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button