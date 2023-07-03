Mad in Troubles | The comedy has a new premiere date in Brazil; check out!

advertising



Internationally acclaimed comedy with a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes “Mad in Trouble” (joy ride) arrives in cinemas in brazil 3 august, with the session anticipated to begin on 20 July. The direction is signed by “Crazy Rich Asians” screenwriter Adele Lim. watch the trailer:

“Mad in Trouble” They embark on a unique adventure with a group of four women and their inner and life-searching processes. The friends travel to China in search of one of their birth mothers, encountering unusual circumstances and deepening the bond they already have.

Movie stars are award-nominated oscar® Stephanie Hsu, plus Ashley Park, Sherri Cola and Sabrina Wu. It is directed by Adele Lim, who has signed on for her feature film debut, and written by Cheri Chewpravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao and Adele Lim. Lionsgate and Point Gray are produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Josh Fagen.

